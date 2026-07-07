Master Data Analyst
DeLaval International AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka Visa alla datajobb i Botkyrka
2026-07-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DeLaval International AB i Botkyrka
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a global company where you can contribute to a more sustainable food production? DeLaval is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of solutions for dairy farmers around the world. As a company built on innovation, we constantly work to find ways of helping our customers do more with less.
Role and responsibilities
In the area of Data Management we are seeking an Analyst who will work to ensure the quality and consistency of global master data within DeLaval. In this role your task is to continuously improve and simplify our way of working with SAP and support and drive assignments/projects in the MDM area.
Purpose of role and key responsibilities
Drive / participate improvement assignments/projects in the Master Data area
Creates processes to ensure master data quality and consistency
Enhance the usage of data as a base for business development
Drive Automation and simplification of our way of working with data, cross sites, systems and functions
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
Computer Science Master degree, or extensive practical experience
Experience in Master Data Management
Experience in SAP ERP (SD,MM, Query creation), and in particular SAP S/4 HANA and SAP MDG is a plus
Experience from Business Transformation or Business Development from a Value Chain perspective is seen as a plus
Project Management experience from 3-5 large scale cross functional projects
Experience from Conceptual Data Modelling is seen as a plus
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Working at DeLaval
Our core values Passion, People, Professionals and Partnerships connect individuals across entities and geographies. Success is far more than knowledge – it is strongly related to behaviour. At DeLaval we are all guided by our three behaviours: Set Direction, Make Things Happen and One DeLaval.
We offer you a workplace like no other, where state-of-the-art technology goes hand in hand with animal welfare. DeLaval is a part of the Tetra Laval Group together with Tetra Pak and Sidel. In addition, we offer:
Secure employment and benefits from the collective agreement (occupational pension, work-related accident insurance).
Parental leave compensation (approx. 10 percent of the employee's monthly salary).
Wellness allowance of SEK 4 000/year.
Private healthcare insurance.
Flexible working hours and reduced working hours.
30 days paid annual leave.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position based at DeLaval's headquarters in Tumba, south of Stockholm. We offer a hybrid workplace model, allowing flexibility to work remotely.
We review applications ongoing. We do not accept applications via email, however if you have any questions regarding the role or the recruitment process don't hesitate to contact us.
Contact
Hiring manager: Per Guhres, per.guhres@delaval.com
Recruiter: Agnes Edbom, agnes.edbom@delaval.com
About DeLaval
Our vision is to make sustainable food production possible. As a company built on innovation, we constantly work to find ways of helping our customers, dairy farmers, do more with less by providing world-leading milking equipment and solutions.
Today, DeLaval has approximately 4,500 passionate professionals operating in more than 100 markets around the world. DeLaval is part of the Tetra Laval Group.
See more at corporate.delaval.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: agnes.edbom@delaval.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Delaval International AB
(org.nr 556012-3928), https://www.delaval.com/ Arbetsplats
DeLaval International AB Jobbnummer
9995329