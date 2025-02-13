Massage staffs (Full time/ Part time) in Lund
2025-02-13
Searching for Massage staffs in Lund
Salon name: Moon Spa & Massage
Salon address: Bangatan 2, 222 21 Lund
(Opposite Lund C station)
We searching for a responsible, positive, non-smoking personal that can work as a therapy massage (accupresure massage), facial care and rejuvenation, waxing (hot wax, sugar wax, roll-on wax)...
WORKING TIME:
• Fulltime 8 hours a day. Your work schedule will be flexible.
TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:
• Previous work experience is a merit. It is helpful if you have experience with similar job.
• If you don't know about the job or have no experiences about the job, we will you a properly training until you can work independently.
We are also welcome students from Lund University if they want to have a part-time job.
SALARY: Negotiation
We welcome your application for this job position on mail: minhnguyettr1076@gmail.com
or talk directly in the Moon Spa & Massage salon at Bangatan 2, 222 21 Lund.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
073 708 6544
E-post: minhnguyettr1076@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559179-2535), https://www.bokadirekt.se/places/moon-spa-massage-1-50346 Kontakt
Ms. Moon
THI MINH NGUYET TRAN minhnguyettr1076@gmail.com 0737086544
