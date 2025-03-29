Massage/ Spa staff (Full time) in Zurich, Swizerland
We searching for a responsible, positive, non-smoking personal that can work as a therapy massage (accupresure massage), facial care and rejuvenation, waxing (hot wax, sugar wax, roll-on wax), eyelash extensions .....
WORKING TIME:
Fulltime 8 hours a day. Your work schedule will be flexible.
TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:
Previous work experience is a merit. It is helpful if you have experience with similar job.
If you don't know about the job or have no experiences about the job, we will you a properly training until you can work independently.
The training will be free if you commit to work at least 2 years. If you work less than 2 years, you must pay back the training fees.
SALARY: Net 3.000 euro/ month.
The salary will be increase after 12 months of working.
The staff will be paid for tax, insurance ... according to the Gov regulations.
REQUIREMENT:
Gender: Female (No male)
Age: 18 - 45
Nationality: Schengen passport
We welcome your application for this job position on mail: minhnguyettr1076@gmail.com
or talk directly in the salon: Moon Spa & Massage Lund at Bangatan 2, 222 21 Lund.
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28
073 708 6544
E-post: minhnguyettr1076@gmail.com
