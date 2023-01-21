Maskiningenjör inom Fordonsindustri
As a materials/machine engineer, you participate in passionate projects that allow the development of new generations of electric and hybrid vehicles. You work in
particular on the technologies of the future of transport (Trucks, buses, planes, trains, etc.) and more specifically on the electrification of vehicles.
You will work closely with a group of highly motivated colleagues with high and wide competence and a variety of University educational background.
Responsibilities
You develop innovative analysis methods to support the development of electric vehicles.
You understand the product configuration/variants that will be affected by your area of responsibility.
You analyze test results, carried out in internal laboratories or by external actors
You build, develop and maintain relationships with relevant parties such as design engineers, production processors, buyers and suppliers.
