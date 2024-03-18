Martech & Performance Marketing Specialist to Fibbl
2024-03-18
About the company:
Embark on a journey of innovation with Fibbl, the vanguard of digital retail evolution! As creators of the world's premier 3D model distribution platform for sports and fashion, we're pioneering the integration of XR in e-commerce and marketing. Brands like Björn Borg, Gant, Nubikk, Sportland, and more are already thriving on the Fibbl platform, shaping the future of online shopping for millions.
We have innovated in the field of producing photorealistic 3D models and we offer a subscription-based business model, swift distribution with a single integration from our SaaS platform - making 3D models both available and affordable. Our business focus is fashion, primarily on brands producing footwear. But we are only getting started - more product categories to come. Join us as we redefine the retail landscape by elevating the user experience using 3D and AR.
About the position:
Are you ready to lead Fibbl's charge to the top of the industry?
As our MarTech & Performance Marketing Specialist, you'll spearhead our go-to-market strategy with creativity and precision. This role is more than just numbers, it's about visionary leadership, collaboration and sculpting the future of digital commerce. Wheter you're a seasoned expert or a rising star, your passion and drive will fuel our success.
Responsibilities:
Crafting the Future:
Lead the development of Fibbl's marketing technology roadmap, encompassing CRM, CMS, automation services, and analytics. Your strategic vision will shape how we engage customers and elevate sales to unprecedented heights.
Aligning for Success:
Ensure seamless integration of our MarTech with Fibbl's dynamic platform roadmap. You'll be the mastermind behind our digital architecture, driving innovation and sustainable growth.
Fueling Our Data Engine:
Maintain impeccable data quality, powered by our state-of-the-art MarTech stack. Dive deep into analytics to unveil insights that steer strategic decisions and elevate performance.
SEO Mastery:
Craft and execute a winning SEO strategy that amplifies Fibbl's visibility and impact across the digital landscape. Your expertise will be the engine driving organic growth and market presence.
Campaign Wizardry:
Collaborate closely with management and cross-functional teams to design and execute high-impact campaigns. From concept to execution, you'll be the catalyst for our triumphs.
Qualifications:
We are looking for someone with a strong proficiency in managing CMS systems such as WordPress and Hubspot, showcasing effective content handling abilities. We believe you have the skills to navigate these platforms seamlessly, ensuring our online presence is engaging and dynamic.
Having a deep understanding of CRM platforms, particularly Hubspot, is crucial for us to maintain efficient customer relations. We trust that you possess this knowledge, enabling us to streamline our processes and provide exceptional service to our clients.
Your knowledge and application of SEO strategies, combined with expertise in various marketing technologies including analytics tools, are invaluable assets to our team. We are seeking someone who can utilize these tools to their fullest potential, enhancing our visibility and driving growth.
Furthermore, being adept in performance marketing across major social media platforms is essential for us. We are looking for someone who can execute targeted campaigns with insights from analytics, engaging our audiences and achieving the desired outcomes. We believe you have a proven track record in campaign management, consistently turning ideas into tangible and impactful results.
To summarize we are looking for someone with experience in:
• CRM (Hubspot)
• CMS (Wordpress / Hubspot)
• GA4, SEO and relevant technologies
• Performance marketing, incl all major social media platforms
• Campaign management
If you also have the following it is considered a big plus:
• 5+ years of experience working with MarTech
• StartDeliver and Intercom experience
• B2B / SaaS experience
• Inbound marketing experience
• Ecommerce and retail experience
• Fashion industry experience
At Fibbl, we believe talent knows no bounds. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a rising star, we invite you to bring your skills, creativity, and passion to our dynamic team. Step into a role where innovation knows no limits, and together, let's redefine the possibilities of digital retail.
Other information:
We apply ongoing selection in this process, which means that the position may be filled before the final application deadline. Therefore, we recommend that you apply as soon as possible!
If you have any questions or concerns about Asta Agency's recruitment process, please do not hesitate to contact us at kandidat@astaagency.se
.
About Asta Agency
Asta Agency is
a staffing and recruitment agency where you, as a job seeker, are in focus. We work with attractive employers throughout the white-collar sector in major cities.
At Asta Agency
you have the opportunity to either work as a consultant or be recruited directly to our clients? We are your partner on the path to a successful career.
If this isn't the right role for you at the moment, we encourage you to connect with us or search for more job opportunities on our website.
