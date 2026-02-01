Marketplace Strategy Specialist & Business Development
Grand Sunsource AB / Säljarjobb / Bromölla Visa alla säljarjobb i Bromölla
2026-02-01
, Sölvesborg
, Kristianstad
, Olofström
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Grand Sunsource AB i Bromölla
Marketplace Strategy Specialist & Business Development
Location: Bromölla/Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time
About the Role
A strategic position at the intersection of international business development, legal coordination, and digital commerce? We are seeking a driven and highly competent professional to help shape and expand our presence in global markets while strengthening the operational and strategic foundation of our business.
As a Business Development & Marketplace Strategy Specialist, you will play a key role in driving market expansion, supporting high-level business decisions, and ensuring that contractual and operational structures align with applicable legal and regulatory frameworks. You will collaborate closely with company management, international partners, and clients, contributing both strategically and operationally to sustainable growth.
This role combines business development, strategic planning, digital marketing, and marketplace analysis, compliance coordination, and online marketplace operations in a dynamic and internationally oriented environment.
Key responsibilities
You will lead and support initiatives that strengthen the company's market position and operational effectiveness. Your responsibilities will include:
Driving business development and international market expansion
Acting as a development strategist for growth and market-entry initiatives
Drafting, reviewing, and adapting contracts in accordance with applicable legislation and regulatory requirements
Coordinating administrative processes and business documentation
Conducting financial analyses, budgeting, and profitability assessments
Supporting operations and strategy related to international e-commerce and marketplace platforms
Coordinating business relationships and operational communication with international partners, and preparing decision-support material in collaboration with company management
Develop, manage, and optimize Amazon business strategies across multiple brands.
Analyze marketplaces' performance, using data to identify opportunities for campaign improvement.
Create client-friendly reports that include sales, traffic, and advertising performance, with clear insights presented in graphs, tables, and other formats.
Collaborate with clients to define and implement business goals and sales strategies.
Work with AI-driven marketplace management tools such as Hellium10, Sellbrite, and Perpetua etc to enhance marketplace management efficiency.
Stay up to date on Amazon selling trends, best practices, and new features.
Ensuring regulatory compliance and structured information management
Participating in business travel when required
Qualifications
Required
Bachelor's degree in business administration, finance, or a related discipline
Legal education or documented experience in contract management and compliance
Minimum of three years' experience working with e-commerce or marketplace platforms
At least 1 year of hands-on experience managing Amazon seller account
Demonstrated experience in international business environments
Experience in business development and strategic planning
Strong understanding of financial analysis and pricing models
Knowledge of information security principles and secure management of digital systems
Solid understanding of Amazon Seller Central and ability to create actionable insights for clients
Familiarity with Amazon Advertising and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) audiences is preferred
Fluency in Turkish
Fluency in business English
Advanced IT competencies
Experience with global e-commerce marketplace platforms
Experience working in international and multicultural environments
Personal Attributes
We place strong emphasis on relevant professional experience, collaborative ability, and well-developed interpersonal skills. You are a professional, communicative, and trustworthy individual who can work independently while also contributing constructively in close cooperation with company management, international partners, and clients.
Adaptability, structured thinking, and the ability to operate effectively in evolving environments and organizational change processes are highly valued.
About Grand Sunsource AB
Grand Sunsource AB is an internationally oriented market partner specializing in e-commerce, multichannel sales, and business development. The company provides consultancy and management services that help businesses grow and optimize their presence on global digital marketplaces through data-driven and tailored solutions.
In parallel, Grand Sunsource develops and operates its own private label brands across multiple sectors, based on in-depth market analysis and long-term strategic partnerships with suppliers. By combining strategic thinking with operational execution, the company applies omnichannel strategies to identify business opportunities, assess market potential, and support sustainable growth.
Operations are closely connected to leading global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay, where the company has extensive experience in marketplace strategy, brand development, and sales optimization.
The company operates in a dynamic international environment and offers strong opportunities for professional development and long-term career growth. Its corporate culture is defined by commitment, professionalism, adaptability, and strong collaborative engagement.
Application and contact
If you are motivated by international business growth and strategic responsibility, and you want to make a meaningful impact in a forward-looking organization, we look forward to receiving your application.
Please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant documentation to: info@grandsunsource.com
Contact person: Severina Chetin
Email: info@grandsunsource.com
Last day to apply: 15.02.2026
Selection is ongoing, and early applications are encouraged.
Follow us to stay updated. We will be announcing additional positions as our organization continues to grow.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15
E-post: info@grandsunsource.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Grand Sunsource AB
(org.nr 559179-6056), http://grandsunsource.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CEO
Severina Chetin severina@grandsunsource.com Jobbnummer
9715933