Marketing Technology Specialist to Cibes Lift Group
2023-07-12
Are you passionate about marketing technologies and customer experience? Do you thrive in a dynamic, global work environment? We are seeking a talented Marketing Technology Specialist to join our team. If you are driven, curious, and have a deep understanding of marketing technologies, we want to hear from you!
Who we are
Cibes Lift Group is a world-leading manufacturer of space-saving lifts for any public or private building. What started as a small company in Northern Sweden in 1947 has grown into an international company that has installed more than 70 000 lifts in over 70 countries. Our lifts build bridges across levels and generations, making it easier for people to meet and connect. We are in the business of bringing people together, which is our driving company vision and what we are all about.
Learn more about us and our business at cibesliftgroup.com
We are looking for an experienced Marketing Technology Specialist who wants to take on the responsibility to develop our digital marketing further within marketing automation/CRM and with all that brings.
You will join our Group Marketing Communication team, today seven members, all specialists in different disciplines of Marketing Communication. The team is responsible for the marketing operations for Cibes Lift Group and supports the regional marketeers worldwide - EU, MENA, Asia and the US.
The position is flexible with a hybrid solution, it will require a minimum of two days/week in the office. Your main location can be Gävle or Stockholm in Sweden, or Zevenaar in The Netherlands where our subsidiary Aesy Liften is situated. The role is global and involves frequent interactions with local marketing team members in all Cibes Lift Group subsidiaries around the world.
The role and what you will do
You will work in close collaboration with our Web Manager based in The Netherlands. The two of you will have a divided responsibility regarding development and optimization of our websites and connected systems, making sure they are best practice when it comes to acquire organic traffic, lead generation and conversions. This means being hands-on responsible for functionality, SEO, customer experience and journeys - from a technical perspective to keywords strategy and beyond. You both act as the main contacts towards our external web agency and other system partners/suppliers.
In your daily work, you guide our network of marketeers with your expertise and knowledge in website and digital marketing optimization. You advise and support on a wide range of tasks, including anything from setting up a web page correctly, create email templates to build full journeys. Part of your role is also to drive lead management projects, such as setting scoring or marketing attribution models.
The role includes analytics, reporting and collaborating cross-functional to continuously improve and optimize our web and marketing performance and overall customer experience.
Your responsibilities include
* Develop, maintain and update a best-in-class web and marketing infrastructure required for an extensive B2B and B2C business
* Evaluating and providing guidance for automation opportunities across platforms
* Leading collaborations to determine automation project needs and requirements
* Collaborating with local marketing teams to design and build automation journeys to support campaigns while enhancing the customer experience
* Be the point of contact within the Group Marketing Communication team for our CRM and Power BI
* Manage domains on a technical level to ensure high deliverability (in collaboration with IT)
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in the role, you should be a true team-player yet self-going, and willing to share knowledge, eager to listen, learn and collaborate in cross-functional global teams. And of course, you have genuine knowledge and curiosity for technical solutions and customer experience.
* Bachelor's degree in digital marketing, marketing or related field, alternatively other education and work experience that the employer perceives as equivalent
* 5+ years of hands-on web and marketing technology development/management/admin
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, additional languages are advantageous
* Experience in system integration and implementation
* Excellent knowledge in WordPress (or other CMS)
* Comfortable analyzing data to identify trends, keeping the teams up to date
* Experience in similar in-house or agency position
If you are a dedicated professional with a proactive approach, we offer a dynamic work environment where you can make a significant impact. You will report to the Cibes Lift Group Marketing Communication Manager in Sweden.
Application
In this recruitment, Cibes Lift Group collaborates with Jefferson Wells, for questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson, 070-377 06 64, alternatively marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
If you're ready to make a significant impact and shape the future of marketing technology at Cibes Lift Group, we want to hear from you! Welcome to apply with your resume and a cover letter in English no later than 2023-08-17.
