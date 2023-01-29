Marketing Support Samsung - Interim
NXT Interim Stockholm AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Support the marketing team with administrative tasks and projects
Proactively look for improvements and development areas, find solutions for daily work tasks.
Support and educate colleagues in Samsung systems and processes
Work in N-ERP, Deal Portal, BQMS, Excel, Power point and SELMS+
Manage and operate all of things that is related with SIM card for network test
GDPR work
POSITION IN ORGANISATION
Corporate Marketing Director
Marketing Support Manager
Marketing Support CE
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Be responsible for creation plan proposals for marketing department
Daily follow up via tracker.
Support for new Marketing system.
Educate colleagues in systems and processes related to Marketing support
Creating FOC donation and sample requests, redemption request
Delivery confirmation coordination (between SSC AP and Marketing/Sales)
Secure invoices are booked
Management of all SIM Cards of each country and each operator for network test (purchasing/feature changing/lost and broken/ lease/return)
Operating the SIM Card management system
Making the billing data of all SIM Cards((international/national)voice/(international/national)data/supplementary service)
Responsible for GDPR report from Legal department
JOB SCOPE
Approve PP in Knox portal.
Change/increase/decrease PP for BQMS/FOC/COOP
Monitoring plan proposal creation and changes
Create Purchase Orders (PO)
Create BQMS request for Cost Center
Open EO Items monitoring
Monitoring EO balance
Support and educate Project Owner for SAP,BQMS, Muscot , Delivery confirmation and invoices and various questions
Be responsible for Delivery confirmation coordination
Answer questions regarding invoices from project owners, SSC AP / Procurement
Support Vendors with various questions
Create agreement in SELMS+
Create all FOC request
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
Upper secondary school (gymnasial) or equivalent
Financial education
Excel, Word - Office
System knowledge
EXPERIENCE
Work in a similar environment and tasks
SKILLS ATTRIBUTES
Good verbal and written communication skills
Flexible, logically minded and tolerant with problem solving skills
Great English and Swedish skills both verbally and writing
Good in cooperating
Skills in Excel
Financial understanding
Hi,
Thank you for your application for the role of Marketing Support at Samsung. The assignment runs during the period 2023-02-27 to 2025-02-26.
We are now going through your application documents and will get back to you shortly with more information about the position and whether we want to present you further to our client.
Have a nice day,
Agne Ottosson
NXT Interim Stockholm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559277-4078), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Agne Ottosson agne.ottosson@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
7389765