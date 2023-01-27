Marketing Support
2023-01-27
• Upper secondary school (gymnasial) or equivalent
• Financial education
• MS Office (Excel)
• System knowledge
• Great English and Swedish skills both verbally and writing
• Financial understanding
Job Description
We are looking for a Marketing Support to our client Samsung! In this role you will support the marketing team with administrative tasks and projects, proactively look for improvements and development areas, find solutions for daily work tasks, support and educate colleagues in Samsung systems and processes, work in N-ERP, Deal Portal, BQMS, Excel, PowerPoint and SELMS+ and manage and operate all of things that is related with SIM card for network test.
Key accountabilites:
• Be responsible for creation plan proposals for marketing department.
• Daily follow up via tracker.
• Support for new marketing system.
• Educate colleagues in systems and processes related to marketing support.
• Creating FOC donation and sample requests, redemption request.
• Delivery confirmation coordination (between SSC AP and marketing/sales).
• Secure invoices are booked.
• Management of all SIM Cards of each country and each operator for network test (purchasing/feature changing/lost and broken/lease/return).
• Operating the SIM Card management system.
• Making the billing data of all SIM cards.
• Responsible for GDPR report from legal department.
Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to the customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.
Personal qualities
To be successful in this role, it's important that you are flexible, service minded, logically minded and tolerant with problem solving skills. We also believe that you are a team player who enjoys working in a fast paced work environment, you need to be able to use several systems at once and you have the ability to learn quickly and you are open and eager to learn new tasks.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
40h/week. The position is expected to start 2023-02-27 and is expected to run for 2 years, with a chance for extension. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work for our client in Stockholm/Kista. Submit your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application!
Key words: Marketing Support, Marknadsassistent, Stockholm, Kista
