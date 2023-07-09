Marketing Specialist (EV Testing)
2023-07-09
About us
At GreenExtol, a spin-off from SHIC, we provide professional service and consultancy for electronic vehicle manufacture to sell their products in Europe. Our service include pre/market research, road testing of pre-market models, PDI programs and vehicle transport within EU/EES domain. We are now hiring a marketing professional specialised in the automative industry.
The position
In this role you will format and commercialise our existing service and program to meet the general expectation and requirements of our existing and potential costumers in the EV industry. In practice you will build our very first branding materials incl. web, social media presence, service brochures, etc, from scratch. You will also enhance our presence in the field of EV testing by daily promoting and advertising our brand and service, online and offline.
You will need
1) minimum 10 years sells/marketing experience in advertising firms that work towards the automative industry, preferably in one of the eastern Asia countries. 2) General knowledge on the CRM system, online marketing channels and project management essentials. 3) Excellent communication skills and awareness of business cultures in Asian countries. 4) Good command of Mandarin and English in both writing and speaking, any level of Swedish will be a plus.
Workplace
Solna, Sweden
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-01
E-post: info@hainingcenter.com
