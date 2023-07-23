Marketing Specialist (Cross-Company Collaboration)
Swedq AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedq AB i Stockholm
Company Overview
SwedQ is a leading technology consulting firm that provides innovative solutions and services to a wide range of clients. As a part of AFQ Holding AB, SwedQ is associated with VCG (Vehicle Charge Grid Sweden AB), a global SaaS company specializing in electric vehicle charging solutions. Together, we are committed to driving positive change and empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology.
Job Overview
We are seeking a talented and dynamic Marketing Specialist to join our team. This unique role will be based at SwedQ but will work collaboratively with all three companies - SwedQ, AFQ Holding AB, and VCG. The Marketing Specialist will play a pivotal role in executing marketing strategies and contributing to employer branding initiatives, helping to strengthen the market presence of all three entities.
Responsibilities
Content Marketing: Create and curate compelling content that aligns with the marketing strategy of SwedQ, AFQ Holding AB, and VCG. This includes blog posts, articles, case studies, and social media content
Employer Branding: Support employer branding efforts for SwedQ, showcasing the company's values, work culture, and expertise. Collaborate with HR and management to promote SwedQ as an employer of choice
Cross-Company Collaboration: Foster strong relationships with teams at AFQ Holding AB and VCG to identify opportunities for joint marketing initiatives and cross-promotions
Digital Marketing: Manage digital marketing campaigns, including email marketing, social media advertising, and search engine optimization (SEO), to drive brand awareness and lead generation.
Event Management: Coordinate and promote company events, webinars, and workshops that involve all three companies, leveraging industry partnerships for maximum exposure
Market Research: Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and best practices for marketing and employer branding
Analytics and Reporting: Track and analyze marketing metrics, including website traffic, social media engagement, and lead conversion rates, to measure the effectiveness of marketing initiatives
Graphic Design and Branding: Collaborate with design teams to create visually appealing marketing materials that adhere to the brand guidelines of each company.
Partnership Marketing: Identify and develop strategic partnerships with industry influencers, associations, and other stakeholders to expand brand reach and visibility.
Qualifications
Fluent in Swedish and English .
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or related field.
Proven experience in content marketing, digital marketing, and employer branding.
Strong understanding of SEO, social media platforms, and digital marketing tools.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an eye for detail.
Creative thinker with the ability to develop innovative marketing campaigns.
Experience working in a B2B technology or consulting industry is a plus.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment.
Familiarity with the tech industry and electric vehicle charging solutions is advantageous.
Is able to work from the Stockholm office on daily basis.
The culture is very very important to us. We're all about smashing hierarchies, embracing independence and accountability, and driving value-creating work-all while having a blast. Diversity and equal opportunity aren't just buzzwords to us-they're baked into our DNA. So go ahead, come to the office in flip-flops or high heels, as long as you're comfortable and true to yourself. And when it comes to blowing off steam, we take fun seriously. From epic football tourneys to unforgettable trips and dinners, we're all about creating memories that last a lifetime.
Recruiting managers own word
This role means that you will be in the inner cirkel of management to coordinate and make sure we are growing towards our common goal from marketing perspective. This is not your usual employment, we are looking for someone to grow with the companies, therefore having an Entrepreneurial Spirit is of importance. The level of responsibilities will grow accordingly.
Perks & Benefits
Competitive salary
Flexible working hours
Budget to spend on health and gym
Generous developers budget
Monthly payments into you additional pension fund
Private health insurance
Office in the City - Stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants
Support for open source projects and community engagements
Developers time, to use during work hours for your personal growth
Kick-ass colleagues and mentors at every corner
Other information about the employment
Start - Flexible starting date
Employment - Full time
Location - Stockholm
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SwedQ AB
(org.nr 559022-1916), https://career.swedq.se/jobs/3015207-marketing-specialist-cross-company-collaboration
Mäster Samuelsgatan 36 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7981868