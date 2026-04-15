Marketing Specialist
Professional Galaxy AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with companies driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
Now we are looking for Marketing Specialist
Experience Marketing acts as the cross functional connector, influencing development and leading the end-to-end articulation of experiences: from ideation and consumer insight to launch excellence and compelling content execution.
As an Experience Marketing Specialist, part of the BA EMEA Experience Marketing Team, you contribute to building a deep understanding of target audiences and ensuring that new products and services solve real consumer problems.
In this role, you will support and help grow your assigned category by developing marketing assets that drive conversion and purchase intent. You will also support the end-to-end commercial launch process for selected projects, working closely with stakeholders across functions and geographies.
Job Responsibilities
Work closely with the Experience Marketing Manager and cross-functional stakeholders on selected projects, driving experience and messaging development through consumer insights, competitor benchmarking, market assessments, and analysis.
Support the Experience Marketing Manager in managing elements of large-scale cross-functional projects.
Contribute to securing launch excellence and impactful storytelling toward target audiences.
Brief, review, and support marketing deliverables within the commercial launch process, ensuring high-quality assets are delivered on time and in full.
Collaborate with the Marketing Operations Manager and IMC team on content development.
Work closely with local market teams to ensure content supports local needs and is effectively utilized.
Share best practices within the BA EMEA Experience Marketing community, identifying opportunities for synergy and scale.
Support the Events team to ensure storytelling and experiences come alive at key internal and external events.
Who You Are
More than a checklist, we are looking for the right mindset and attitude:
Passionate - You care deeply about consumers and creating meaningful, high-quality experiences.
Can-do & proactive - You approach challenges with a positive mindset and solution focus.
Agile & adaptable - Comfortable managing multiple projects in a dynamic environment.
Highly collaborative - You build trust easily and enjoy working with stakeholders.
Organised - You structure your work, manage priorities, and meet deadlines.
Energetic & engaging - You bring enthusiasm and strong team energy.
Fast learner - You quickly adapt to new tools, topics, and ways of working.
Experience & Skills
University degree in Marketing, Business, or related field.
Around 3-4 years of professional experience, preferably in marketing or product roles.
Experience in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
Comfortable working across geographies and time zones.
Project coordination/management experience is a plus.
Experience in a large international company is an advantage but not required.
Fluent in English (spoken and written).
We value personality, mindset, and attitude as much as experience. If you are curious, motivated, and eager to grow, we encourage you to apply.
Contract & Future Opportunities
This position is offered on an 8-month fixed-term contract. For the right candidate, there is an opportunity to transition into a permanent role, subject to business needs and performance.
Assignment Details
Application deadline: 2026-04-30
Start date: 2026-05-11
End date: 2027-01-01
How to Apply
Are you the right person for this assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate?
Please apply directly via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:
Your updated CV
Your availability to start
A motivation statement describing your suitability, including relevant experience, education, and personal qualities
Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7575854-1949465". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9857218