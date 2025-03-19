Marketing Specialist - Scanjet in Gothenburg
2025-03-19
Scanjet Marine & System AB, a member of the Alfa Laval group, is a global leader in innovative solutions for cleaning and level measurement of marine and land-based oil and chemical tanks. We also offer customized solutions for industrial tanks in the food and brewing industries.
At Scanjet, we specialize in providing our customers with solutions for Automated Tank Cleaning Systems, Pressure/Vacuum Valves (PV valves), Level Gauging Systems, and other tank components for marine, offshore, and industrial applications.
We are a world leader in our sector and have a strong focus on developing future products that meet the stringent environmental requirements aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide emissions.
Scanjet has offices in both Sjöbo and Gothenburg, with sister companies with production in Norway, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, the UK, Indonesia, and Singapore.
We are seeking an experienced and innovative Marketing Specialist to generate inquiries for our products, develop strategic campaigns, and work closely with our international sales teams to achieve our ambitious growth objectives.
Are you a forward-thinking marketing professional with expertise in developing impactful strategies and campaigns? Do you have experience integrating cutting-edge AI tools into your marketing toolbox to engage international customers and support sales growth?
If you're a creative and results-oriented marketer ready to collaborate with our dynamic sales team, we want you to join us as a Marketing Specialist to help drive our 3-year growth strategy.
Your Key Responsibilities
Develop and Implement a Marketing Strategy.
Leverage AI in Marketing.
Digital Content Creation.
Social Media and LinkedIn Marketing.
Website Management.
Traditional Sales Material.
Exhibitions and Events.
*
Product Launch and Re-Launch Campaigns-
Sales Collaboration.
What We Are Looking For
*
Proven experience in developing, executing and maintaining B2B marketing strategies, preferably within international marine, offshore and industrial market segments.
*
Good knowledge and experience with AI-driven marketing tools, for creating dynamic video content and other applications.
*
Experienced user of Google Analytics with a good understanding of SEO principles and experience managing websites in WordPress.
*
Confident user of Adobe InDesign for creating high-quality marketing materials.
*
Experience in organizing exhibitions, trade shows and other similar events.
*
Familiarity with LinkedIn marketing and audience engagement strategies.
*
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English (fluently required). Additional languages are a plus.
*
A hands-on "Do'er" with a proactive, independent mindset with excellent project management and organizational skills.
Why Join Scanjet?
Be part of a leading company delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, collaborating closely with a skilled international sales team, while taking ownership of marketing strategy development, integrating AI tools into campaigns, and contributing to the growth of Scanjet's market presence in a dynamic and innovative environment.
For more information, please contact:
Lars Cronsjö, Industrial Sales Managing Director,
Talent Acquisition Partner, Regina García Moguel,
How to Apply
If you're ready to bring your expertise in marketing strategy, B2B engagement, and AI-driven tools to Scanjet, we'd love to hear from you!
Submit your application by adding your CV and cover letter to the recruitment system. Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by April 12th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
The recruitment process is run by the responsible Talent Acquisition Partner according to Alfa Laval policies. Employment is directly with Scanjet.
