Marketing Production Lead to Samsung
2023-10-03
Would you like to be a part of a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry with many opportunities to grow and develop? Samsung is looking for their next Markneting Production Lead, maybe that is you?
Samsung is currently recruiting a Marketing Production Lead with a proven track record in planning and executing digital campaigns and initiatives centered around communicating with end consumers and enhancing e-commerce traffic and sales.
This role is situated at our Kista Office within the Marketing Communications Team, an integral part of our Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Division. As a key member of our team, you will have a direct reporting line to the Marketing Communications Manager.
We are looking for a highly engaged and organized new marketing communications team member with a passion for production management. If you're ready to take the lead on various projects, work closely with numerous stakeholders, and make a significant impact, read on to learn more about the exciting opportunity.
Work tasks
• Execution of the yearly Marketing calendar
• Manage, optimize, and report on campaigns/activations, coordinating with relevant stakeholders.
• Collaborate with creative designers and team members to understand project requirements and create production plans.
• Take charge of project timelines and resources, ensuring efficient execution with top-notch quality.
• Coordinate end-to-end production for various creative projects, including digital assets and videos.
• Clarify team members' responsibilities, project objectives, and timelines.
• Monitor project progress, proactively addressing challenges to keep projects on track.
• Share insights and learnings with EO to ensure campaign relevance to Nordic consumers.
• Maintain transparent communication for effective updates and revisions.
• Drive strategic projects.
• Stay updated on industry trends, production techniques, and emerging technologies.
• Ensure compliance with legal requirements.
• Evaluate activities to meet set KPIs.
• Equivalent work experience.
• Proven project management expertise in creative or production environments, whether external or in-house.
• Exceptional organizational skills for handling multiple concurrent projects and adapting to changing priorities.
• Strong communication and collaboration abilities across departments.
• Solution-focused approach to problem-solving.
• Keen attention to detail and commitment to brand consistency.
• Demonstrated experience in leading and coordinating creative teams toward project objectives.
• Adaptability and flexibility in dynamic work environments.
• Familiarity with creative software and tools is a plus
A world-class brand is built on world-class people. At Samsung, we have a simple philosophy. We use talent and technology to create products that contribute to a better global society. But nothing is possible without skilled and committed employees who drive and realize the philosophy. It means everyone who works for Samsung is crucial to our success. You are welcome to apply - that might change the future, yours and ours! Ersättning
