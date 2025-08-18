Marketing Producer - Production Lead
2025-08-18
As Marketing Producer - Production Lead, you'll partner with the Art Director as well as other leads in driving our Marketing Creative Hub, a multidisciplinary team delivering high-quality creative for Toca Boca's marketing and brand. You'll guide both the long-term planning and the day-to-day operations, ensuring the team works efficiently, stays aligned with business goals, and produces impactful work.
This is a senior role with a strong hands-on element. While you'll focus on evolving and improving how we work, you'll also step into production when needed to ensure projects are delivered on time and to the highest standard.
What you'll be doing
x Lead the Creative Hub's operations, combining long-term capacity planning and resource allocation with short-term workflow and delivery oversight
x You will manage and lead a creative team in fostering collaboration, accountability, and high performance
x Collaborate with the Art Director and Creative Leads to align creative output with brand vision and business priorities
x Manage budgets, contracts, licenses, and IP rights while ensuring quality, timeliness, and compliance
x Lead projects directly, ensuring delivery meets creative, operational, and business goals
x Manage vendor relationships, including freelancers, agencies, and production partners
x Work closely with marketing, brand, and product teams to deliver on shared goals
x Report to the Lead Producer, contributing to the overall strategy and performance of the Creative Hub
Is this you?
You're an experienced marketing production leader who can balance guiding a team with getting hands-on when needed. You've led multidisciplinary creative teams in fast-paced environments, delivering work that is both high-quality and operationally efficient. You are an experienced people manager and know how to coach and develop your team members.
You have a deep understanding of the media landscape and how to make creative perform across channels. You can discuss with marketing and creative leads how to optimise campaigns, then lead the operational delivery in close partnership with the Art Director, who drives the creative execution.
You're confident managing budgets, contracts, and workflows, and you know how to motivate teams to do their best work. You're a strong collaborator who builds trust across functions, adapts when priorities shift, and keeps a clear focus on results. Above all, you care about creating an environment where creative talent can thrive and innovate.
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Are you in? Let's play.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
