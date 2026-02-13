Marketing Planner - H&M Global Marketing
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2026-02-13
Job Description
Do you thrive at the heart of a global organisation where creativity meets strategy, and where your work influences millions of customers every single day? As our next Marketing Planner, you will step into a central role with real impact - owning how H&M shows up to the world each quarter. If you're driven by creating clarity, connecting dots across teams and building thoughtful, insight-driven marketing that elevates the brand, this is the place for you.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Marketing Planner you will be responsible for building H&M's quarterly marketing plan in collaboration with Marketing Lead, and Customer and Media Strategists to deliver on valuable marketing propositions that put our target audience first, to deliver on business goals and KPIs. You will work closely with Creative Production, Media, Content and Channel Planners, and Regional Marketing teams to ensure execution of the plans from end-to-end.
Own quarterly marketing plans, and delivery end-to-end by securing orchestration across all channels, ensuring that investments are steered according to the desired result.
Write purposeful project briefs for content production together with Marketing Lead.
Collaborates with stakeholders (incl. but not limited to, Creative Production, Media, Regional Marketing teams and Customer Group product teams) on planning.
Have a solid understanding of market, competitor, and customer needs. Translating insights into a marketing plan designed to reach the business objectives.
You will also take ownership of reactive activities within the period to ensure any requests deliver customer value, and compliment the overarching Marketing plan.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Customer driven mindset, you always think of the customer first and understand their behaviour, and how to build value for the audience.
5+ years of experience in marketing planning and/or project management within a marketing environment, with a focus on end-to-end campaign execution.
Broad marketing background (marketing manager, executive, brand manager, marketing planner, marketing strategist etc.)
Demonstrated expertise in orchestrating content across multiple channels to achieve high-impact outcomes and maximize investment effectiveness.
Proficiency in AI-driven marketing planning
Proven experience in creating detailed and actionable project briefs.
Skills in KPI management, and impact analysis to optimize investments and drive measurable results.
Business acumen, important to have worked for a commercial B2C business.
And people who have...
Positive service-minded mindset and great administration skills.
Demonstrated collaboration skills to work effectively with diverse stakeholders.
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence and simplify complexity.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment).
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm. The desired start date for the role is April. Apply by submitting your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a
106 38 STOCKHOLM
