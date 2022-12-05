Marketing Operations Leader
2022-12-05
WHAT YOU NEED TO HAVE
You are inspired by the IKEA vision and motivated to live and share the IKEA culture and values and motivated by solving customer and co-worker problems and barriers as a means of improving the business. You appreciate the mix of tactical and operational thinking, and comfortable working with detail.
To be successful in this role you will need to have a:
• Solid knowledge of the IKEA Concept, the IKEA Business model, IKEA Framework, strategic landscape, and IKEA ways of working
• Good understanding of key performance measures to plan, follow up and steer the business with a customer-centric approach
• Extensive knowledge of the IKEA commercial processes on global, country and market level
• Wide knowledge of the customer and co-worker needs, demands and expectations in the markets
• Broad knowledge of the commercial functions, and good understanding of stakeholder management
• Detailed knowledge of process modelling, and management methods and tools used in Ingka
• Good understanding and knowledge of the commercial tools and information associated with the commercial processes
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
By executing on functional plans, by developing and delivering key initiatives, the Marketing Operations Leader will secure the performance of the functional area/domain and the delivery of the overall Marketing strategy. Ensure that plans and activities are aligned cross-functionally in Market Support.
Job specific key tasks and responsibilities:
• Facilitate the development of functional plans/strategies in close co-operation with the Marketing leadership team
• Responsible for implementation and communication of the Marketing plan/strategy
• Ensure alignment of functional plan/strategy into Ingka/ Marketing - wide strategic landscape
• Responsible for visualization and alignment of OKRs for functional leadership team to support respective function and Market Support to become outcome led.
• Develop and deliver key initiatives to drive business performance, improvements, and innovations within function/area.
• Provide fact-based and data-driven analysis to measure the progress and follow up.
• Provide data and analysis to the functional leadership team to support decision-making
• Create engagement content and produce presentation materials as well as ensuring that communication material is well structured and delivered
Location is in Malmö, Hubhult.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
Our mission is to enable extraordinary growth by supporting the markets in a new era of meeting the customer. We will empower the markets to realize a simple, unique, and seamless meeting. We will provide our markets with economy of scale and exceptional quality in common solutions for all. We will organize for efficiency and effectiveness. Så ansöker du
