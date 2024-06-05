Marketing & Sales Method Leader Michelin Nordic
2024-06-05
Michelin is a multi-national tyre manufacturing company on a mission to create progressive possibilities through the development of innovative products and services. We offer premium quality tyres coupled with our advanced digital solutions to optimize our customers' transport efficiency.
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for driving operational excellence in Marketing and Sales?
Michelin is seeking a dynamic Marketing & Sales Method Leader to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing projects that enhance our marketing and sales processes and standards. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement effective strategies, optimize workflows, and ensure the successful delivery of projects.
Key responsibilities
Lead the implementation of marketing and sales processes and standards, helping our stakeholders to meet their business targets.
Deploy regional sales bonus structures.
Deploy the CRM roadmap with multiple stakeholders and ensure the effective usage of modules and new features.
Improve the structure and quality of CRM data.
Analyze sales, opportunities, and lead activities.
Monitor the request management process and inform stakeholders of any deviations.
Monitor the sales enablement process and inform stakeholders of any deviations.
Formalize use cases for new features or modifications.
Implement metrics to optimize marketing and sales efficiency.
Deploy training programs to close identified competency gaps.
Adapt and implement innovative solutions for call methods, sales techniques, and marketing practices.
Share best practices across the network.
Experience we look for:
We believe that you have a couple of years of experience in sales and key account management. To succeed in this role, you should have strong communication and interpersonal skills with aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organizational levels. This position needs you to be a team player in cross-functional teams at the same time as you have strong self-leadership and momentum to keep projects moving forward. We appreciate curiosity and a proactive approach continuously seeking opportunities for process improvement.
Furthermore, we see that you have:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
Proven experience in multi-tasking several accounts and project management.
Proven experience with Salesforce and marketing software.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
In this role, your hiring manager is based in the UK. Your placement for the role is in Gothenburg or Stockholm.
We offer you
At Michelin you are offered very good opportunities for personal development in a professional and international group. Most importantly, you will meet great people in a dynamic environment and a constantly evolving organization. We work with continuous improvement and collaboration between teams to always deliver quality to our customers. We offer a competitive salary, annual bonus, and our regular benefits package.
About Michelin
At Michelin we live by our values, respect for customers, people, shareholders, the environment and for facts. Michelin is dedicated to sustainably improving the mobility of goods and people by manufacturing tires for every type of vehicle. Michelin also offers electronic mobility support services through ViaMichelin.com, and publishes travel guides, hotel, and restaurant guides. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries with 130,000 employees. Around 175 employees work for Michelin in the Nordic region and our Nordic headquarters are located in Stockholm. Please visit www.michelin.se
for more information.
For more information and application
For this recruitment we are working with Culpeo People and Culture Partner. For more information or questions regarding the position, please contact Senior Recruitment Consultant John Bergmark on 070-238 62 95 or john.bergmark@culpeo.se
.
We look forward to your application today or at the latest by 2024-06-27. Interviews are held continuously, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
