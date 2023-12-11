Marketing & Communicator Coordinator till Greencarrier
2023-12-11
Greencarrier Group is an international transport and logistics company. We operate through five business areas: Greencarrier Consolidators, Greencarrier Liner Agency, Hecksher, Lakeway Link and Swedish East India Company (SOIC). Greencarrier Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. With 16 offices in 13 countries, we serve customers globally through our own networks and close collaboration with partners around the world. We believe in possibilities and focus on sustainability, knowledge, and innovation. www.greencarrier.com
Do you want to know how it to work at Greencarrier? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__Pwb1oC54c)
Greencarrier is growing and expanding the communication and marketing team. We're looking for someone who wants to work broadly with marketing and communication globally.
The role involves working closely with our Head of Communications to build our brand, create awareness across all our markets, produce appropriate communication adapted for our target groups, and proactively develop the way we work with communication. You will collaborate closely with our business area managers, HR team, and management team. Greencarrier has a strong value-driven culture where Commitment, Involvement, Humour and Joy is essential.
Main Responsibilities as Marketing and Communication Coordinator:
• Build the brand globally together with the team
• Develop and drive digital marketing in social media
• Newsletters, website updates, blogs, post, PR
• Content creation - text, images and video
• Analysis and follow-ups
• Marketing materials such as PPTs
• Events and merchandise support
• Overall marketing support to the group
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
• Post-secondary education in marketing and communication
• Minimum of 3 years' experience in marketing and communication
• Project management skills and capabilities
• Experience from building a global brand
• Fluent English with experience of work B2B communication
• Expert in image/content editing tools
As a person we believe you enjoy working together in a company with a strong entrepreneurial spirit where you are an important part of the team, contributing to an inclusive and positive atmosphere.
Interested? Great! Answer a few questions and tell us why we're a perfect match.
We love people and really want to meet, we work from our office in Gothenburg, where this position is located.) Ersättning
