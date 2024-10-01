Marketing & Communication coordinator to Trioworld!
Join Trioworld to shape the future of the plastic industry!
Are you a master at organizing, planning, driving, and creating structure?
With the ambition to lead our industry into circularity in plastics and packaging solutions, Trioworld is on an exciting journey with focus on growth, sustainability, and digitalization. We are now looking to strengthen our marketing and communication department with someone who can help structure and support our fast-growing organisation with accurate and easily accessible marketing and communications materials.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Trioworld is a workplace with great development opportunities and is currently on a journey of transformation. You will work in a dynamic, international environment where change is constant, offering you the opportunity for significant involvement and influence. Trioworld is a global manufacturer of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions based on polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), founded in 1965 in Smålandsstenar, Sweden. Trioworld strives to reduce their carbon footprint by using recycled materials, reducing the thickness of their plastic films, and investing in recycling capacity.
As the role of Marketing & Communications Coordinator, you will have the opportunity to grow into a position within marketing and communications while driving both your own and the company's development along the way. You will be a key resource, supporting and structuring the daily work of the marketing and communications department. We are looking for a driven, solution-focused, and organized person who can handle multiple tasks simultaneously - a mix between a spider and an octopus, always hungry for new challenges as well as to deliver!
You are offered
• A varied role where you are both involved in and driving cross-border tasks to the finishing line that contributes to the overall development of the business.
• Excellent development opportunities, in a brand-new role at the company, where you will be responsible for supporting, organizing, building, and maintaining the company's marketing and communication structures and ways of working.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will work in a team at group level with the task of supporting the entire global organization. Together, the team ensures that Trioworld has a strong foundation for continued development. You will join a company undergoing a transformation, where there isn't always a clear how. Your tasks may vary, and through collaboration with others, you will help create a more structured and defined way of working.
• Administer and maintain internal portals, ensuring all materials are up-to-date and easily accessible
• Act as the production coordinator of various marketing and communication tasks and projects and ensure there are clear structures and processes for others to follow
• Ensure that materials are up-to-date and take ownership of communicating this to the organization
• Take the lead in the updating and translation processes for manuals, presentations, marketing materials, and other documentation
• Being the superuser of our digital asset management tool, to ensure that material is up to date and support the users in both ways of working and driving the process to maintain, update and govern assets
• Support the onboarding process and continuously provide support to both new and existing colleagues regarding marketing tools and processes
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A person who has the drive and motivation combined with experience; this can be previous experience in marketing, marketing and communication production, or similar roles
• Someone who brings experience in managing the international dimensions of marketing and communication, as you will work closely with stakeholders across diverse product areas, topics, and regions
• Someone who is proficient with computers and comfortable working with all parts of Microsoft Office
• Someone who can communicate clearly and is fluent in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you
• Have experience with DAM systems and/or SharePoint
• Have post-secondary education in marketing or a similar field
• Additional languages, such as Swedish or French
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Assertive
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Change oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Learn more about Trioworld's various locations and the company here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
