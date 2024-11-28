Marketing & Communication Communicator | Beds & Mattresses
2024-11-28
Do you have a passion for people, marketing, and communication? Can you create unique and relevant communication for products? Can you transform product information to truly inspiring customer benefits that turn interested shoppers into keen IKEA lovers?
We are on an exciting journey to strengthen the core of what we do in Core Business Range and in Marketing & Communication. This is an area where the focus is on strengthening the IKEA brand and making the shopping journey for our customers smoother and more rewarding. We will continue sharing what we do and why, to create engagement and build curiosity and trust for the IKEA brand - both inside and outside the IKEA world.
Here is your chance to take on these challenges as Marketing & Communication Communicator in one of the most influential small towns in the world!
We are looking for 1 new colleague to join us within Beds & Mattresses commercial team, reporting to team manager. The role is a 1-year maternity cover.
What you do as a Marketing & Communication Communicator
You develop strong communication for our range while also supporting communication topics to improve the quality of our consumer facing communication as well as our ways of working in the team.
You will:
Analyze and identify the need for product and range communication content, based on insights and customer needs, to decide what, when and how to communicate for all consumer-facing media and channels,
Secure the customer perspective from a range and product communication point of view in the product development process (DNP) when developing news, improves and running range,
Manage the execution of the communication production in the different media activation projects,
Approve, follow-up and secure that communication messages are fulfilled in the communication execution,
Proactively inform communication production suppliers about upcoming plans to secure the content readiness,
Work with product from communication perspective throughout the Product life cycle and the customer experience journey,
Contribute to the Marketing & Communication budget in the RA, as well as to the yearly Meeting-the-Customer plan on a tactical level.
Create customer facing measurements illustrations, good to know/ care texts
Securing Packaging communication
Ordering and approving Communicative 3d models
You will be part of the Commercial function that is responsible for all global product-related marketing & communication content.
What you bring to us:
Value-based leadership aligned with the IKEA values,
An excellent ability to build on insights and customer needs to develop a strong commercial message,
Guided by simplicity and always strive to exceed customer expectations by delivering high quality communication,
Detailed, structured and analytical and enjoy working cross functions and organizations,
Enjoy taking initiatives and to lead and drive product- and range communication content and other communication projects with the consumer in focus,
several years of experience working with communication, including digital, and a solid track record of marketing and/or communication, preferably with an academic degree in Marketing, Communication or equivalent.
You are a true ambassador of IKEA culture and values, and you are fluent in both spoken and written English.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 12 December 2024. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions. Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
1.What do you think you would bring to this role and make you a relevant candidate?
2. What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role? Så ansöker du
