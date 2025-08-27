Marketing Manager, Export department - Parental Leave Cover
2025-08-27
Join TePe's International Business Expansion Team!
We're TePe, leaders in innovation and excellence in oral health. We're looking for a passionate, collaborative Marketing Manager to join our International Business Expansion Team (IBET) at our Malmö headquarters. This is a 14 month parental leave cover, giving you an exciting opportunity to lead our marketing efforts across global distributor markets.
Your Role
At TePe, you'll step into a dynamic environment with strong growth ambitions, exciting changes ahead, and a team spirit that makes work both fun and rewarding. IBET has a clear goal and mandate to expand TePe awareness even further across all continents. Here, you'll have a chance to challenge the status quo, shape strategies for product launches and activations, and play a central role in TePe's growth journey.
As Marketing Manager in the Export department, you'll be a vital connector between TePe's global marketing team and our valued distributors. Your work will nurture strong partnerships and drive creative, effective marketing initiatives in diverse markets. You'll guide a talented team, collaborate with sales and portfolio teams, and help shape IBET's long-term vision.
Co-develop and equally responsible for IBETs' strategic plans with the management team
Lead and inspire your marketing team
Build strong relationships with distributors and cross-functional partners
Plan and execute impactful marketing campaigns
Align and work close with the global marketing team and regional managers to maximize commercial opportunities
Monitor campaign performance and optimize results
With up to 30 travel days per year, you'll have opportunities to connect with colleagues and distributors worldwide, while still enjoying the flexibility of TePe's hybrid setup.
Who You Are
Proactive and self-driven, taking initiative and drives opportunities.
International experience outside the Nordics is a must
Strong in channel activation
Experienced in marketing management (5+ years from a similar role, ideally in health sector)
Skilled in change management, strategy, and leadership
Excellent communicator and team player
Comfortable analyzing data and making informed decisions
Creative, curious, and eager to innovate
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or related field
Fluent in English
Experience in retail as well as digital channels
We're looking for a people-oriented leader who thrives in times of change, motivates others, and enjoys balancing strategic planning with hands-on execution. You'll be part of the IBET leadership team that values openness, development, and continuous improvement, and you'll also mentor and support two marketers in your own team.
Who are we
TePe Oral Hygiene Products, founded by the Eklund family in 1965, is an international company headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. TePe has 500 employees and a turnover of MSEK 1500. Based on sustainable innovation and the vision to bring healthy smiles for life, TePe offers a complete range of high-quality self-care solutions, developed in partnership with the dental profession. Marketed by subsidiaries and business creators in 80 countries, TePe's oral health products are available through dental practices, pharmacies, e-tail, and retail. For more information, visit www.tepe.com.
Apply today
You are warmly welcome to upload your CV or simply share your LinkedIn URL (No coverletter) Applications are not accepted via email. Last application date is September 21, 2025. Please don't wait to send your application, as the position may be filled earlier.
In this recruitment, TePe is collaborating with Roi Rekrytering. For questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Lina Friberg at lina.friberg@roirekrytering.se
Employment with: TePe
Scope: Full-time
Start: Around November 1, 2025 Så ansöker du
