Marketing Manager BU Tactical Support Solutions
2024-03-27
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
As Marketing Manager at Business Unit Tactical Support Solutions, you will be in an organization with highly skilled professionals dedicated to supplying support solutions, land vetronics, CBRN solutions and deployable healthcare on a global market. You will be a part of BU marketing and strategy and in that team be responsible for supporting proposals to our Customers and Business Partners.
The main tasks are:
* Planning and execution of the BU TSS marketing- and marketing communications strategy
* Support Product managers in creation and operationalization of their market plan
* Coordinate external marketing agencies
* Coordinate market activities with Saab Market organizations
* Plan and execute market activities in cooperation with departments
* Plan and execute general activities with partners and external stakeholders towards market
We welcome you to a workplace with inspiring challenges where the diversity builds the foundation for our success. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, is a prerequisite for our future success. At Saab, we encourage constant learning and you will get the opportunity to influence your career development based on your areas of interest.
Your profile
We are looking for a person who are ambitious, curious, and energetic with good interpersonal skills. You are as comfortable working under your own initiative as you are working as part of a team and are able to handle pressure in the shape of challenging delivery times. You take pride in the quality and timeliness of your deliveries and are able to communicate and work with a team of highly skilled colleagues and other parts of the organisation. We believe that you have prior experience from marketing tasks at some level and are as comfortable writing strategic marketing plans as sales presentations.
To thrive and succeed in this role, you have:
* A business degree at any level
* Minimum two years of relevant experience in a marketing role
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
It is perceived as a bonus if you have:
* Experience from Defence Industry or Armed Forces
* Experience in Project Management
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
