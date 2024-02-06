Marketing Manager
Experis AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
In this work, sustainability responsible innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset is key. We are now looking to build a diverse team of colleagues ready to make a difference and a sustainable impact, moving our joint mission forward.
About us
Established in 2024, Scania Depot Charging Solutions is a start up with the ambition to grow fast and accelerate towards our mission: "to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system". As a fully owned subsidiary of Scania our goal is to be the number one partner to our existing and potential customers looking to accelerate their electrification journey through depot charging.
Job description
Exciting opportunity to lead the marketing efforts of a new company focused on promoting electrification of transports. As the Marketing Manager, you will develop and implement innovative strategies, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and represent the company as a spokesperson. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
Your responsibilities
As a Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for creating and implementing marketing strategies to achieve organizational goals. You will manage the marketing budget, work with various teams to implement strategies, and craft compelling messages across marketing channels. Additionally, you will analyze marketing data and trends to refine strategies and optimize pricing. Your role will also involve representing the company as a spokesperson in certain cases.
We're looking for
Are you a creative and quantitative thinker with proven experience as a Product Marketing Manager or similar role? Do you have excellent communication skills and the ability to craft compelling messages across various marketing channels?
We are looking for a Marketing Manager to promote electrification of transports and manage the overall communication plan for our new company.
Apply now with your BSc/BA in Marketing or Communications!
Our offer
Be part of a groundbreaking movement towards a greener future, collaborating with a diverse team passionate about sustainability and innovation. Enjoy opportunities for professional growth and advancement, along with a competitive compensation package and comprehensive benefits.
Apply now to make a tangible difference!
Information about the recruitment
We conduct ongoing selection processes, and background checks are performed on all individuals. Please note that the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
For more information about the recruitment process, contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Daniel Hernqvist Daniel.hernqvist@manpowergroup.se Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "39da0ab6-0387-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Scania Kontakt
Daniel Hernqvist +46760141881 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8448593