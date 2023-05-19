Marketing Manager

Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2023-05-19


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB i Stockholm, Täby eller i hela Sverige

Schedules, develops, counsels, coaches and directs department personnel. Reviews timecards and participates in employee performance appraisals. Develops and implements marketing plan to meet membership goals and increase sales. Provides and ensures prompt and courteous member service. Responds to member concerns using problem solving skills, tact and discretion. Researches and corrects membership problems. Participates in community events, trade shows and Chamber of Commerce meetings, ensuring excellent community relations. Must be a self-motivated team player, able to multi-task, possess excellent communication both written and verbal. Must be able to positively adjust to changes and interruptions. Uses AS400 system, Word, Excel, Outlook and other PC applications. Ability to travel as required.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27
email
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Marketing Manager".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB (org.nr 559300-7148)
111 87  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
7799635

Prenumerera på jobb från Costco Wholesale Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB: