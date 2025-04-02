Marketing Manager - Kumho Tire
Are you ready to join a leading global tire manufacturer and drive marketing initiatives in the Nordic market? Kumho Tire is seeking a results-driven and experienced Marketing Manager to enhance our presence and increase market share in this dynamic region. With our strong reputation for innovation and high-quality products, this is your opportunity to influence the future of our company in an exciting and fast-paced work environment.
About the Role:
Kumho Tire is in a significant expansion phase, and as part of our growth, we are looking to strengthen our team with a talented Marketing Manager who is passionate about the automotive industry. Based in Stockholm, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our marketing strategies across the Nordic region.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute comprehensive marketing strategies to boost brand awareness and drive growth.
• Analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for expansion and increased market share.
• Oversee the creation of impactful marketing materials, campaigns, and promotional activities.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales, product development, and customer service, to ensure cohesive marketing efforts.
• Measure and report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, making data-driven adjustments as needed.
Din Profil
Your profile:
The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years of experience in a marketing role, with a proven ability to develop and implement successful strategies. You should possess strong communication and interpersonal skills, enabling you to work effectively within a team environment. Excellent analytical skills are essential, allowing you to interpret data and make informed decisions. Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms is required, as is fluency in both spoken and written English and Swedish. A Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field is necessary, while a Master's degree is an advantage. Experience in the automotive industry is highly valued.Om företaget
About the company:
Kumho Tire is a global leader in the automotive industry, with a presence in over 180 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, we are known for producing and distributing tires that deliver superior performance, safety, and durability for passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, buses, and motorsports. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to meet the specific needs of our customers, and we are passionate about delivering the best products in the market.
At Kumho Tire, you'll find a dynamic work environment where you can play a key role in driving marketing efforts across the Nordic region. We offer challenging projects, opportunities for professional growth, and a platform to shape the future of our company.
Apply today and join the Kumho Tire team in taking our brand to new heights in the Nordic market!
Contact Information:
This recruitment is being conducted in collaboration with Autorekrytering. For additional information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Alida Antonsson or Clemens Döring. We look forward to receiving your application!
