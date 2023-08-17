Marketing Lead - Games
Embark Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As Marketing Lead, you will shape and execute our marketing team and strategy; applying the greatest degree of automation available in the market. You will be an invaluable part of the commercial team and collaborate closely with our game teams, while reporting to our Chief Commercial Officer.
You will be responsible for establishing Embark's marketing function, ranging from our overall paid marketing strategy, go-to-market activities, to running campaigns for live game experiences. We're a new studio and this is an opportunity for you to make the most of your experience and entrepreneurship to establish and grow a function organically and through partnerships. We expect you to be a visionary marketeer, who's also interested and experienced in the hands-on aspects of marketing. So, if you are passionate about our mission, bring your expertise, enthusiasm and ridiculous ideas!
Everyone at Embark contributes as game makers and culture creators. Your willingness to fail and learn with us, and enjoy it, is essential to our success.
Example of responsibilities
• Own the paid marketing strategy and drive, coordinate & execute marketing activities and campaigns
• Coordinate marketing efforts between various departments within Embark and external partners
• Work with Embark's content and media team, as well as external agencies, to create stunning, honest, and memorable campaign content that stays true to the promise of our experiences.
• Analyze trends in relevant markets and ensure we are chasing the right opportunities
• Drive and increase brand awareness across Embark's IPs
• Ensure successful go-to-market efforts across Embark's publishing & commercial effort
• Drive business goals established by Embark Leadership
We would love if you have
• 5+ years of experience in Marketing Strategy
• Track record of generating highly impactful marketing experiences, and knowledge in current tactics, tools, and capabilties
• Understand games-as-a-service or direct-to-consumer business models
• Experience with operationally executing marketing activities
• Demonstrated ability to analyze and distil data into actionable insights and relevant product improvements
• Preferably, experience managing a marketing budget
• Great writing skills and native level proficiency in written English
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)" Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Tamar Tekle-Ghiorghis tamar.tekle-ghiorghis@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
8038666