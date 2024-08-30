Marketing Event Manager to Svea Bank
2024-08-30
Are you a driven and creative individual and passionate about creating unforgettable event experiences? Do you want to use your communicative and relationship-building skills to manage successful events? Do you enjoy being creative and juggling multiple tasks? We are now looking for a dedicated Marketing Event Manager. Come and join our great team!
About the Role As a Marketing Event Manager, you will be responsible for planning and executing various marketing events, especially with events on the Nordic markets. This includes everything from creating the initial concept to final execution and follow-up. You will work closely with our suppliers and partners, acting as the central figure in all events that need to be carried out. You will be part of our marketing team but work closely with other business areas as well as our colleagues in the Nordic-region to ensure that each event contributes to our brand's overall goals. Some of your key responsibilities will include:
Planning, executing, and evaluating marketing events.
Coordinating with internal teams and external suppliers to ensure the efficient execution of events.
Building and maintaining customer relationships with key stakeholders and partners.
Pushing forward innovative concepts to enhance the event experience.
Ensuring cost-effective solutions.
This is a full-time position, and it's important to note that travel is required.
Who are we looking for? We are looking for someone who is communicative and has a strong ability to collaborate with others. In your role, you will have many points of contact, both internally and externally. It is important that you are solution-oriented and have a creative mindset to identify and implement unique and effective solutions for each event. You possess social competence and can easily structure your work when handling multiple tasks simultaneously. You should also be driven and have a natural ability to build and maintain relationships with our partners. We believe that you are outgoing, flexible, and thrive in a dynamic environment.
Experience and Qualifications
Experience in event planning and/or project management, preferably in B2B
Knowledge of the payments/fintech/ecommerce world is a plus
A completed education in marketing or equivalent is a plus or
Strong communication skills in English. It is a plus if you speak any Nordic language.
About Svea Svea is a corporate group with financial operations in several European countries and has over 2,000 employees. With over forty years of experience, we create smart administrative and financial solutions for both individuals and companies. Svea's vision is to be a leading financial player in Europe. At Svea, there is an entrepreneurial spirit, and we have a distinctly familial corporate culture. Community is important to us, and we strive for diversity and for everyone to feel involved and have the opportunity to influence. We are located in Arenastaden, Solna.
Application Selection and interviews for this role will take place in the fall, and you can apply via the ad. If you have questions about the position, feel free to contact recruiter Sanna Löfgren at sanna.lofgren@svea.com
