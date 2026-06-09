Marketing Deployment Manager (Entertainment & Events)
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos British American Tobacco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
, Ulricehamn
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. Our purpose is to create A Better TomorrowTM by Building a Smokeless World.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to join us on this journey! Tomorrow can't wait, let's shape it together!
British American Tobacco Sweden has an exciting opportunity for a Marketing Deployment Manager (Entertainment & Events) in Malmö
We're looking for a new colleague to join our ambitious and dynamic Marketing Deployment team in Malmö, focused on the Entertainment and Events channel. You'll be part of driving our leading position in the entertainment space through impactful partnerships, creating unforgettable experiences, enabling sales and deploying with excellence activities focused on building our brand's presence where products are consumed on-site, like bars, nightclubs, restaurants, festivals and owned events.
This is a unique opportunity to lead a high-performance team of three executives and two trade representatives. Together, you will translate brand plans into breakthrough marketing experiences across Sweden, enabling a higher connection to our brands. You will identify and deliver the right initiatives to attract, convert and retain consumers, ensuring consistent and high-quality deployment across all touchpoints. You will manage campaigns from planning to execution, working closely with cross-functional teams and external partners to deliver measurable results and contribute to brand growth. This role requires a blend of sales management, marketing strategy, relationship building and an extra pinch of creativity and resilience to deal with a high-pace environment.
BAT Sweden is a leading multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to create A Better TomorrowTM with a vision to Build a Smokeless world – one where smokers have migrated from cigarettes to smokeless alternatives. This transformation is driven by global brands like VELO, Lundgrens and VUSE, which play a key role in providing reduced-risk alternatives to traditional cigarettes. In a highly regulated and competitive environment, building strong partner relations is crucial, which is why we are looking for an entrepreneur and outspoken colleague to join our Entertainment team. In return, you should expect excellent career and personal development opportunities as well as an inclusive and fun working environment.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Entertainment & Events Channel Strategic Execution: Develop and implement channel business plans, ensuring national strategic coverage, aligned with key performance indicators and activation plans to drive acquisition, conversion and retention.
Relationship Management: Build strong partnerships with key on-premise account owners and festivals managing teams to increase brand visibility and volume.
Lead end-to-end Deployment: Manage internal and external stakeholders, ensuring marketing campaigns deployment, high-quality and timely delivery across all touchpoints.
Investment Management: Guarantee ideal budget allocation, delivering impactful and cost-effective activations and overlook spends operation and effectiveness.
Performance Tracking: Monitor KPIs, market data, and sales performance, reporting insights and adjusting strategies to achieve goals.
Team Leadership: Lead the direct reports to ensure clear accountability, high performance and operational excellence.
Operational duties: Comply and implement activities in accordance with the rules of laws and regulations relating to environmental protection, safety at work and fire protection, and internal EHS or Sustainability standards and procedures.
What are we looking for?
5+ years of experience from a similar role, preferably from the FMCG industry
Proven experience on delivering experience marketing activation, preferably through entertainment channel
Strong commercial acumen, relationship-driven and skilled negotiator, with a talent for identifying, building and maintaining collaborations
Strong understanding of consumer needs, behaviours and journeys, and consumer acquisition and engagement strategies
Proven team management experience and cross-functional leadership
Ability to manage multiple projects and campaigns in parallel in a fast-paced environment
Experience briefing, managing and challenging creative, media and execution agencies
Full professional proficiency in English; Swedish is an advantage
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement – it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
In BAT Sweden we strive to create a smokeless reality on a day-to-day basis. If you wonder how we are getting there, please take a look at the OMNI report – a comprehensive study done to analyse the current market trends in tobacco harm reduction.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9955632