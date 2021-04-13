Marketing Data Analyst - AB Sandvik Coromant - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

AB Sandvik Coromant / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-13Our marketing team within Sandvik Coromant take lead in applying a balanced and effective mix of marketing, communication and brand activities to drive sales, promote our growth strategy and ensure our unique brand position. We're now looking for a Marketing Data Analyst to join our quite new crew filled with driven, supportive and positive marketing people. It's a position where you're going to develop your skills along with us, while having great opportunities to shape our processes and the way forward. If you want to take lead in developing marketing dashboards, reporting structures and cadences to visualize marketing performance and ROI, this is the job for you.At Sandvik Coromant, we pride ourselves on pushing boundaries and testing limits by rethinking, redefining and redesigning to figure out what's possible to achieve. We offer a global, innovative and inclusive setting, with passionate minds and industry leading solutions in metal cutting - an exciting marketing arena where speed, agility and solid insights sure makes a difference!The jobIn this position, you prepare, analyze, visualize and report on marketing and lead pipeline data from multiple internal sources based on the needs of our internal stakeholders. You make sure that we have a broad understanding of the impact of our marketing campaigns, our sales funnels and the buyer's full journey, and how to work efficiently with optimized tracking of marketing performance versus goals. To keep us ahead of the game, you push for development of our processes and aim for a truly data driven marketing environment. By digging deep into analytics, as well developing and maintaining our marketing databases and automated reporting tools, you also make sure we focus on value adding activities that create a higher lead generation and conversion. Ultimately, it all comes down to building clear frameworks and increase our knowledge of how to spend our marketing budget efficiently and ensure the correct data for decision-making.With an eye for improvements and enhancing our ways of working, you look at new features, functionality and data fields within our CRM, marketing automation, event management and other platforms. You also work in close collaboration with your team, as well as with regional marketing and campaign managers, demand generation peers and marketing and sales operations to share consistent and accurate insights that support our next marketing moves.We offer you a flexible location within Europe, but you're preferably situated close to one of Sandvik Coromant sites in Kista (SE), Düsseldorf (DE) or Katowice (PL).Your background and characterWe're looking for a quantitative and qualitative market analyst - someone who truly enjoys digging into complex data and interpret your findings. You're a strategic thinker with effective problem-solving skills and your interest in tech and data-driven marketing goes deep. By mixing an independent drive with the success of great teamwork, you make sure that we always move towards our common goals. You welcome change, want to learn new things and never hesitate to support your colleagues.As for education and previous work experience, you need:A bachelor's degree in a business field, preferably with focus on marketingAt least two years of related experience, including preparing, analyzing and reporting on market and sales dataHigh level skills in Marketo and Microsoft ExcelThe ability to work in a global, matrix setting and with many stakeholder interactionsGreat communication and presentation skills in written and verbal EnglishAnd we consider the following as highly beneficial:Experience with Power BI, Dynamics CRM and Google AnalyticsWorking knowledge of database development and manipulationAt Sandvik Coromant, we believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Eager to know more about us? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page.ApplicationPlease submit your application no later than May 4, 2021. Read more about Sandvik Coromant and apply by visiting our career site (Job ID: R0026066).Contact informationFor more information about this position, please contact:Katarina Sköldborg, recruiting manager, +46 (0)72 202 44 65Union contacts - SwedenThomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82Kerstin Norlén, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 42 83Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.Recruitment SpecialistAnton KarlssonWe have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-04AB SANDVIK CoromantJan Stenbecks Torg 1716493 Kista5689069