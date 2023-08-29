Marketing Creative Graphic Artist
2023-08-29
Do you love to make logos pop, make a key art come to life, get the perfect swoosh on a Lower third and the smell of a newly printed poster? Then this is for you!
Your mission
As a Marketing Creative Graphic Artist at Paradox, your canvas is vast and varied. Your responsibilities reach from creating graphics and motion graphics like animating logos, crafting endboards and captions for trailers, to designing overlays for social media and creating print originals. You'll work closely with the Marketing Creative team, ensuring all assets consistently align with the distinct identity of each IP. We work with several stakeholders and your ability to take specific, constructive feedback on assets is key. Conversely, the nature of marketing games involves interpreting other people's passions, meaning that managing feedback and getting buy-in from stakeholders are critical to your success. Moreover, the assets you create will be instrumental in helping various departments achieve their goals and KPIs.
You will report to the Head of Marketing Creative and your main stakeholders will be the Product Marketing Manager and the dedicated line team for each brand. You'll foster close working relationships with team members across various departments, including the Community Manager, Performance Marketing Manager, Product Launch and Game development teams.
Key responsibilities
Develop engaging and effective marketing assets for trailers, adverts, streams, storefronts and social assets for current and future titles.
Work closely with and take direction from other members of the marketing creative to ensure content is serving project goals.
Take feedback from various internal stakeholders so that our products are accurately reflected to the end-user.
The skills we're searching for..
At least 5 years of experience in video or media production as a content creator, animation, branding or other visual storytelling.
Experience in branding and advertising.
Excellent English, both written and spoken.
Familiar with making content for social channels.
Well familiar in the Adobe Creative Suite.
Excellent in Adobe Photoshop and Aftereffects.
Great skills in Adobe Illustrator and print experience is a plus.
Practical information:
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Reports to: Head of Marketing Creative
Location: Stockholm, Office based work with weekly WFH days.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
8067976