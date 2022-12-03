Marketing Country Specialist Serbia
2022-12-03
Our constantly growing attitude requires us to always seek for talent for our team expansion.
Therefore this is a job ad for a Country specific Marketing Specialist that has proven experience with E-commerce, always improving attitude and restless spirit!
Who are we? Well, we are Porobic Group, an e-Commerce growth agency that operates both globally & remotely.
We are relatively new in business but within two years we managed to grow 500% & open two offices at Stockholm (Sweden) & Belgrade (Serbia).
Currently, we are working with 20+ fast scaling D2C brands on multiple platforms such as Facebook ads, Google ads, Influencer marketing, creatives, Email marketing and Tiktok.
Our expectations:
At least 2-4 years of experience managing marketing including Influencer Marketing and Key account management for Serbian Market;
Experience in the e-commerce industry;
Strong personality with a big potential to become a team leader;
Excitement for growing businesses and constantly learning:
Fluent in Serbian is a MUST, therefor your application should be in Serbian language or with a Serbian twist
Eagerness always come up with new ideas and strategies to implement;
Self motivation.
Some of your responsibilities as Marketing Country Specialist will be:
Planning social media ads campaigns;
Managing key accounts in Serbian market (KAM role)
Hitting the target account's KPI's;
Choosing the right advertising channels for the project;
Managing and analyzing budgets for the ad account;
Reporting on the performance of the ad accounts;
Testing new ads, audiences, strategies;
Generating new ideas for ads (angles) and ad copies;
Planning and executing Influencer marketing campaigns in Serbia
What we offer you:
Full-time position with a 6 months paid trial
Relocation (if needed) to Sweden/Stockholm to work directly from our HQ in the very center at Kungsgatan.
Paid relocation AND apartment costs during your first year in Stockholm
A competitive salary
Ability to grow fast within the company;
Regular learning sessions and high paced learning environment.
For any questions regarding this role please contact our recruitment specialist Jovana Markovic (jovana.m@porobicgroup.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
E-post: jovana.markovic@porobicgroup.com
Operations Manager
Jovana Markovic jovana.markovic@porobicgroup.com +381631607893
7227755