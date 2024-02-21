Marketing Copywriter
AB Sandvik Coromant / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sandviken
2024-02-21
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a wordsmith who can easily create messaging and copy with a distinct voice that stands out from the crowd and catches the customer 's attention? Do you find it rewarding to simplify complex topics into easy-to-grasp content that resonates with the target audience? Do you have a passion for both technical subjects as customer-centric marketing? If so, this role is for you!
At Sandvik Coromant, we're on the lookout for a marketing copywriter - a role requiring a blend of creativity, collaborative mindset, and marketing expertise. The mission is to support sales by creating engaging content that promotes our products and solutions throughout the customer journey.
About your job
You're responsible for crafting relevant copy for our offers and various topics across our channels and the entire customer journey. You collaborate with cross-functional teams to co-create content that attracts and engages our target audience, creates lasting appeal, drives action, and supports the growth of our business.
Your typical daily tasks:
Working closely with product management and creative team to turn the technical aspects of our offerings and translating them into customer-centric messaging and value propositions.
Creating compelling and engaging content for diverse assets and channels - including website and social media copy, customer presentations, email campaigns, and more.
Staying up to date with industry and marketing trends, the competitive landscape, and customer preferences. SEO and AI are a natural part of your creation toolbox.
Safeguarding language quality, message consistency and compliance with tone-of-voice to ensure a consistent, impactful, and relevant message across all channels.
The location for this job is Sandviken or Stockholm.
About you
To steal the show, you have a proven track record of mastering the words with a sharp eye for crafting messaging that stands out, yet is relevant. You have a strong interest in technical subjects and a willingness to learn and understand complex products. A degree in the art of marketing or communication is a bonus, however your prowess in B2B copywriting is the real currency here. Exceptional creative writing skills in English are essential, with the ability to convey technical concepts in a clear and engaging manner. Staying updated on the latest marketing trends is part of your daily routine, and familiarity with SEO best practices, content optimization and AI content creation support is highly valued. As we act on a global stage, fluency in verbal and written English is a requirement.
Although knowledge and experience are important, we place great value on your personality. You're an open-minded and curious team player who's not afraid to try new ideas and ways of working. A collaborative mindset and the ability to work effectively in a global team environment is key. You see challenges as opportunities, and you approach potential obstacles with confident creativity - always with an eye for detail and leaving nothing to chance.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact:
Veronica Furukrona, Content Marketing Manager, +46 (0)70 616 02 92
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Anna Pettersen
Join our ensemble - apply today!
Send your application no later than March 8, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0064249.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit Sandvik's career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
8486588