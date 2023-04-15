Marketing Coordinator to Kingspan AB
Are you looking for the opportunity to grow your marketing skills in an international company? As a marketing coordinator, you will support marketing campaigns in the Nordic region. Kingspan is looking for you with a positive attitude, a proactive mindset, an eye for details and the ability to write and translate engaging content. If this description resonates with you, we warmly welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Kingspan wants to strengthen their Scandinavian marketing efforts and is now looking for a marketing coordinator who will be responsible for creating content and supporting the marketing activities in the Nordic region, which includes Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.
As a Marketing Coordinator at Kingspan, you will plan and execute marketing activities in multiple channels that align with Kingspan's marketing strategy and guidelines. You will work closely with the Nordic marketing, technical and commercial teams to create and translate content sush as brochures and website materials.
You will mainly focus on translating, localizing, and validating campaigns and content in the Nordics, but you will also be expected to support the makreting team in variours projects on a larger European scale. You will report directly to Kingspan's Junior Marketing Manager in Finland. The position is based at Kingspan's Swedish office in Mölndal, with the flexibility to work partially from home through a hybrid agreement.
You are offered
• A meaningful job in a global business
• Career Opportunities within the company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Assist and support your colleagues in marketing activities and in internal communication
• Create, validate and translate engaging social media content for the Nordics
• Participate in market development projects and strategies
• Work with different types of software for digital marketing tools
• Prepare, format and edit various documents
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has at least one year previous work experience in marketing or similar field
• Has excellent knowledge of English and Swedish in speech and writing
• Has the ability to create orginal and detailed text and content
• Has experience in using the computer for various tasks
It is meritorious if you:
• Has knowledge of the Norwegian or Danish language
• Have previous experience with CMS (Content Management System)
As a person you are:
• Indipendent
• Good at cooperation
• Initiative taking
• Flexible
• Detail oriented
• Good at communicating
Other information:
• Start: Immediate or July 2023
• Extent: Full-time
• Location: Mölndal, Gothenburg
• Other: please submit your application in English.
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advert can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
