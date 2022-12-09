Marketing Coordinator & Content Creator to Doro, Malmö
2022-12-09
Founded in Sweden in 1974, Doro has a strong heritage of innovation, engineering and customer focus. For almost fifty years Doro has been designing, developing, marketing, and selling consumer products specifically tailored to seniors' needs.
Seniors have ever-evolving and growing needs in technology and helping seniors is at the core of our business. By using technology, we make sure seniors can live active and independent lives, and we believe in making seniors' everyday life easier, better and more fulfilling. In short, we are passionate about seniors, and in everything we do at Doro, we champion the seniors and try to challenge ageism and exclusion.
We do so in many ways, but especially by caring and thinking differently about seniors. Thinking differently and caring about seniors means we try to earn their and their relatives' trust since their trust in our brand is our most valuable asset. Seniors and their loved ones should know and feel that when they buy Doro, they get high-quality products with 100% senior-focused design, specifically adapted to the needs of seniors.
We are today the leading European mobile phone manufacturer for senior mobiles with an outstanding European sales network of some 300 operators, distributors, and retailers. Our current revenue is made up mainly of feature and smartphone sales, but we are embarking on a new and exciting journey where we take our experience and know-how from seniors and consumer electronics and apply it to adjacent technologies. We aim to become the leading European technology brand for seniors by making technology accessible to seniors. We want to be a full-service technology provider for seniors offering an accessible version of all technology shifts that seniors may need - so they can live better lives!
Our offer
Doro is on a very exciting journey! In the coming years, we will expand our portfolio with new products and services with the ambition to build an ecosystem to help seniors live a better life.
At Doro, we strive for a work-life balance. We offer you a dynamic workplace where you can continue to develop your skills in an environment where we cooperate and support each other. Although we are a small company you'll work in our international organization with colleagues around Europe and Asia.
As our Marketing Coordinator & Content Creator, you will work closely with our Nordic sales team to set and implement the Nordic strategy. At the same time, you will be part of our international marketing team to build our European strategy.
You will work from our bright, spacious office close to the Central Station in Malmö with many places to go for lunch, close to shopping and gyms. We have a hybrid approach where you can work from home up to two days per week.
About the position
In this role, you will contribute to increasing our business and the value of the Doro brand. You are responsible both for the planning as well as the hands-on implementation of marketing content in general and in social media in particular, including generating the actual content while also ensuring brand compliance in our productions. The job includes supporting internal and external communication, project management and marketing as well as graphic work in the form of materials for campaigns.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Creating the strategies for and content for Doro in general, and our products and services in particular.
• Creating marketing and product content, e.g. texts, PowerPoint, illustrations, pictures, animations, and video.
• Writing and editing texts on Doro's behalf for publication in newspapers, magazines, opinion pieces and Regulatory Authorities.
• Creating texts and content for our Doro website and social media.
• Assisting with investor relations and communication e.g. quarterly and annual reports.
• Managing and driving our internal communication including our intranet from a content point of view to ensure that we always keep our staff updated on what's going on, drive our internal newsletter, attend conferences and sales events and document what's going on and spread this both internally and externally in a professional way.
• Acting as our internal "Doro Journalist" and Media creation expert.
• Assisting with, arranging and taking part in fairs and exhibitions within the Nordics and Europe.
Are you the one?
In this role, you must be curious, social and creative. You are passionate about typography, colour, image and building brand identities in digital and physical media. Furthermore, you possess digital skills and have an interest in following digital development with the new opportunities it provides. You can see what needs to be done - and then do it.
You have at least 3-5 years of experience in marketing communication, project management and coordination. Furthermore, you should have an academic education in marketing, media/communication science or equivalent.
Engaging, collaborating and anchoring, both internally and externally, are fundamental to being successful in this role.
We will interview candidates on an ongoing basis and therefore ask you to send in your CV today! Due to the summer holidays, this process will take longer than normal.
About Doro
Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. By using technology, Doro enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company, listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and is the market leader in mobile phones for seniors. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in 27 countries. In 2021, Doro's Consumer operations had 112 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 1 039.6 million. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/
