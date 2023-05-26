Marketing Coordinator
2023-05-26
Would you like to help us in communicating the possibilities with the future of IoT Networks for Smart Cities in an agile and growing organization? If your answer is YES we might have the right challenge for you!
Seneco A/S, part of the Fagerhult group, is a company based in Aarhus, Denmark, with competence center in Linköping, Sweden, specialized in smart outdoor street lighting control. Our solution helps cities to reduce their energy consumption drastically without compromising the comfort and safety of the citizens. By connecting street lighting luminaires to the internet, our customers gather sensor data, perform remote configurations, and receive notifications when maintenance is required.
We operate on a European basis and our customers are located throughout the full of Europe, though our main footprint as of today is focused on the Nordic region.
In order to strengthen our marketing capabilities we are now looking for a Marketing Coordinator, located in Linköping, who will be responsible for our marketing activities. The Marketing Coordinator should have an eye for text and image management and be passionate about marketing communication in all its forms.
With us, you will work with internal communication as well as external marketing material for Seneco and our brand Citygrid, speaking to our B2B customers which have a central role in our business.
Work description
As a Marketing Coordinator at Seneco, you will plan and execute marketing activities in multiple channels that align with the marketing strategy and guidelines that we shape together. You will work closely with the Product Manager and will have a broad role in a small team. You know how to work with social media, websites and traffic-driving measures digitally. You think it's fun to work creatively with brand manuals and have an eye for color and shape. You participate and are helpful at meetings in both smaller and larger formats. You will have overall control over parts of our marketing and the daily work includes everything from producing newsletters both internally and externally, producing and maintaining our marketing material such as brochures, product sheets and banners as well as supporting the R&D teams with the application and web design.
You are responsible for updating websites and are involved in driving the company's marketing plans, marketing activities and internal communication. Also acts as a supporting function for the organization with, among other things, background and presentation material.
Who are you?
- You hold an education in marketing or relevant field or hold relevant working experience.
- You are self-motivated, communicative and engaged in everything you do.
- You have proven experience from a similar role and are looking for a new challenge where you can really make a difference.
- You are a team player that enjoy working in a small, fast-paced and changing business where one day is not the same as the next. At the same time you see possibilities in how to organize and build structure into the daily work.
- We believe that you master several of the required areas in Marketing, media channels, media production, project handling and production leading.
- You are fluent in English. Swedish or Danish is seen as an advantage
Tools and Technologies:
- InDesign
- Photoshop
- SEO and Google analytics
- LinkedIn
- Office 365
- Google Suite
Meritorious (not requirements)
- .NET MVC / Web API, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
- Databases such as SQL Server and mongoDB
- Front-end JavaScript libraries like Vue, React, etc.
- Git, Jira
- General knowledge and interest in commonly used technologies
What we offer:
- An agile and fast paced international working environment in a start-up setting. Supported by a large, global and market leading group
- The opportunity to become a key person in our growing organization
- A team of nice and competent colleagues
- Remuneration matching your experience and skills
- Employment governed by a collective agreement
The position is located at our competence center in Linköping, Sweden, where you will work with like minded people developing our solution. At the competence center you will also find colleagues from the wider Fagerhult group working with IoT systems for the propTech sector and professional indoor solutions.
Collaboration is at the core of our company and whilst the position is located in Linköping we expect you to occasionally spend time in Aarhus, Denmark, especially in the beginning of your journey with us.
For more information, please visit www.fagerhultgroup.com.
Do you find this to be an interesting challenge?
For further information please contact:
Kai Walkendorff, Product Manager Seneco A/S: kw@seneco.dk
Daniel Unoson, Managing Director, Seneco A/S: du@seneco.dk
Seneco A/S, part of the Fagerhult Group, is a company specialized in smart outdoor street light controllers, based in Aarhus, Denmark.
Our solution helps cities to reduce their energy consumption drastically without compromising on comfort and safety. By bringing the streetlights online, our customers can gather sensor data, configure the system from their office and get notifications when maintenance is required.
Our primary focus is the lighting vertical in the smart city but possibilities are endless and the street lighting network is the ideal network to serve many other verticals as well. To be able to realize a wide range of opportunities with an open system approach our solution is based on open source standards with several options for integrations.
The platform, CitygridTM, consists of both electrical hardware as well as a comprehensive software suite including mobile apps, web-interfaces and cloud backend. Development is primarily conducted with in-house resources but external partnerships are also utilized when needed.
About Fagerhult Group:
Founded in 1945, Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,100 employees in 28 countries and netsales of 7,100 MSEK in 2021. Fagerhult Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Ersättning
