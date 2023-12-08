Marketing Content Specialist to Musti Group, Solna/Helsinki
Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are the leading Nordic pet care company, and we operate an omnichannel business model to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected locations.
Musti Group's net sales were EUR 425 million in the financial year 2023. At the end of the financial year 2023, the company had 1,643 employees, 1.5 million loyal customers, and 342 stores.
Read more about us! (https://www.mustigroup.com/)
To improve our digital presence and content, we are now recruiting an energetic and proactive content specialist to join our Musti pack!
Marketing Content Specialist
In this role, you will be responsible for developing the content strategy for all three brands within Musti Group's omni offering, Arken Zoo (Sweden), Musti (Norway), and Musti ja Mirri (Finland). Ensuring that our product offering, and overall brand story are effectively communicated across various channels and touchpoints, focusing on digital channels such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
We are looking for a creative team player who is passionate about engaging content, we offer an exciting role with a variety of tasks and great development potential. The role is new within the marketing team which leaves room for the right person to form the role as we move forward.
As a Marketing Content Specialist in the marketing team, you will work closely with our local marketing managers and copywriters, social media specialist, and graphic designers. You will report to the Head of Inhouse Creatives.
Your responsibilities
• Content strategy & calendar: Develop and take ownership of our content strategy, making sure it is aligned with the overall marketing plan and focus areas.
• Content ideas: Create different sorts of content concepts within our focus areas, ensuring the concept can be put out in all different channels.
• Project management: Coordinate together with the Head of Inhouse Creatives to ensure high-quality content creation and brand consistency in content projects.
Who you are?
• Relevant post-secondary education and at least 1-year working experience in a similar or related role.
• You are creative with great communicative skills.
• Strong project management skills.
• A team player, able to collaborate with internal stakeholders and participate in cross-functional team collaborations.
• Excellent English skills, in both speech and writing. Finnish and/or Swedish is a plus.
• Proactive, engaged, and structured.
• Great interest in social media and the latest trends are a plus.
• An additional bonus is if you have experience with pets (that you love animals is taken for granted).
Why join Musti Group?
We offer you diverse and inspiring work in the rapidly growing and evolving business of one of the leading pet retail companies. You can develop your work and the Musti chain. You get to work with other stakeholders but have the independent touch of your work. You will meet furry colleagues and you can bring your four-legged friend to work with you.
We're looking for the best talent, those with passionate about building strong brands to join the Nordic Marketing Team, with a consumer-first approach. You will join an innovative and fun team with a passion for pets. You can join our Nordic Marketing Team either in Stockholm or Helsinki and work flexibly according to our hybrid model.
We often have dogs in the office; therefore, the work might not be suitable for a person who is allergic to pets.
Interested?
If this sparked your interest, please submit your application by 22.12. Please note, that we will review applications as soon as the application process starts.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact our Head of Inhouse Creatives Lina Zetterlund via lina.zetterlund@mustigroup.com
