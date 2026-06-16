Marketing Content Specialist
Hey Sid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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About This Role
The Role
As a Marketing Content Specialist, you will be responsible for creating, managing, and delivering content for our customers. This is a highly operational, customer-facing role where you work hands-on with content every day and act as a trusted partner to our customers.
You will regularly meet with customers, run check-ins, gather input, challenge ideas when needed, and translate business goals into concrete content output.
This is not a purely strategic or managerial role; you are expected to execute.
Key Responsibilities
Content Production & Execution
Write and edit high-quality content for our customers, including:
LinkedIn posts
Thought leadership content
Blog articles
Adapt tone of voice and messaging to each customer's brand and audience
Turn rough ideas, interviews, or notes into clear, engaging content
Ensure content is delivered on time and meets agreed quality standards
Customer-Facing Work & Collaboration
Act as a primary content contact for assigned customers
Run regular customer check-ins (monthly or bi-weekly) to:
Align on goals, priorities, and feedback
Present content ideas and drafts
Gather input and insights from the customer
Build strong, long-term customer relationships through proactive communication
Guide customers on what content will work best and explain why
Planning & Coordination
Plan and manage content calendars together with customers
Coordinate feedback cycles and revisions efficiently
Collaborate internally with strategy, marketing, and customer teams
Maintain documentation of content plans and customer preferences
What This Role Is (and Is Not)
This role is:
Hands-on and execution-heavy
Customer-facing with regular meetings
Focused on writing, editing, and delivering content
About turning strategy into real output
This role is NOT:
A purely strategic or advisory role
A people management role
A high-level "ideas only" position
Who you are
You have 2–5+ years of experience working with content, copy, or marketing communications
You enjoy writing as a core part of your job
You are comfortable speaking directly with customers and leading conversations
You are structured, reliable, and delivery-focused
You can balance multiple customers and deadlines without losing quality
You can both take direction and challenge customers when needed
Bonus (Nice to Have)
Experience working in an agency or customer-facing role
Strong LinkedIn and B2B content experience
Understanding of B2B marketing, positioning, and brand storytelling
Experience working with founders, executives, or subject-matter experts
Why Join Hey Sid
Work closely with ambitious B2B customers across industries
Own your work end-to-end, from idea to published content
Be part of a growing company where content is core to the offering
Flexible working setup with high trust and autonomy
A role where your output truly matters
About Sid
Founded in 2024, Hey Sid is a next-generation, person-targeted advertising platform that helps B2B companies reach decision-makers with precision. We bring together audience identification, creativity, and campaign management into one streamlined flow, ensuring that every ad dollar reaches the right person.
As a young and fast-growing company, we're building an ambitious team that values ownership, creativity, and results. Joining us means the opportunity to have a real impact on both the business and your career growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hey Sid AB
(org.nr 559509-4458), https://www.heysid.com/ Jobbnummer
9967072