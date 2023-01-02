Marketing Communications Manager to future assignments
We are now looking for future Market Communication Manager to drive communication activities to our costumers in Stockholm
About the role
Your role as a Market Communication Manager is to drive market communication activities based on Marketing Programmes. You will actively drive the communication process from assignment to delivery for several parallel projects and activities, covering both the industry and product perspective.
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco.
• This is a proactive ad, you will be matched towards future assignments
Key responsibilities
You will be responsible for designing communication to nurture potential leads, conversion tactics, marketing automation for inbound marketing, outreach in paid and owned channels, as well as measurement and analytics to optimize communication. You will cooperate with marketing, creative teams, technical editors, digital planners, and several external communication suppliers and partners.
Your key responsibilities are to:
• Develop communication plans that ensure purposeful, timely and effective communication
• Ensure availability and visibility of messages across all relevant channels
• Ensure concepts and materials are created to meet demands for successful implementation as well as local re-use
• Drive improvement and optimization of the market communication
• Budget ownership and management
• Enhance customers ' brand experience
About you
• Minimum Bachelor 's degree in the field of communication, media, advertising, marketing, or equivalent
• A minimum of 2 years ' experience from managing large and complex communication projects and from working in cross-functional and cross-cultural organizations
• Experience from content marketing, social media and digital communication, printed communication material, video and photo production, as well as the graphic process
• Experience from negotiating, briefing and cooperating with external communication suppliers
• A thorough understanding of global brand and identity concepts
It is an advantage if you have experience from B2B communication. You need to be fluent in English.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Jesper Jenefjärd at Jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
