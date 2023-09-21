Marketing Communications Manager
Nouryon AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon AB i Göteborg
, Stenungsund
, Ale
, Kumla
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
Right now, we are looking for our new Marketing Communication Manager to our Renewable Fibers Business Line Marketing Team who has extensive Market Communication experience and a passion for Sustainability. Do you have experience in B2B communication from an Industrial Company or a Communication Agency? If so, apply today and join our team of Changemakers.
About the job
We can offer a position in a Global team where we work closely with our Customers and Partners around the world with the aim of promoting our Sustainability Story, Brands, Products and Services.
In your future role as Marketing Communication Manager you will;
Develop the Renewable Fibers communication strategy for sustainability, products, brands, and services
Manage Market Communication implementation strategy and budgeting in cooperation with internal stakeholder.
Develop MarCom collateral using relevant software and/or with external partners.
Organize fairs, events and exhibitions
Utilize all communication channels, including SoMe, with the objective of gaining maximum success while measuring campaign efficiency and marketing ROI with the goal of optimizing Value for Money
Work with other Nouryon Communication Professionals to drive synergies as well as ensuring alignment with Nouryon Corporate Communication policy and guidelines incl. corporate branding and visual identity
Quote: Recruitment manager Rikard Papp: -"I am passionate about teamwork and supporting you to bring out your best self in all situations. I strive to give our team the tools and skills necessary to deliver quality work that will bring value to our customers and internal stakeholders."
We believe you bring
University degree in a relevant field (marketing, business administration, graphical design)
Several years of experience in developing, implementing marketing communication strategies as well as optimizing and following up on campaigns
Produce and write content - you should be a good storytelling,
Experience buying and deploying social media and traditional media campaigns.
Experience with graphical production software in, e.g. Illustrator
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
Good if you have
Experience from developing and implement a digital analytics framework to evaluate and guide marketing investments
Experience from the B2B industry
We believe you are...
a person with Interpersonal skills and is by nature result oriented. You have an analytical mind set and organize and plan your work in a structured way. You are not afraid of learning by doing and are used to make presentations and are confident in communicating in writing. You can effectively influence internal stakeholders without formal authority.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Rikard Papp, Global Marketing Manager based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/ We look forward to receiving your application!
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
#Changemakers #GrowWithUs
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Rikard Papp, Global Marketing Manager Bleaching Chemicals rikard.papp@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
#WeAreNouryon #Changemakers
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or staffing companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon AB
(org.nr 556416-0967)
Gamlestadsvägen 18 (visa karta
)
415 02 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8131940