Marketing Communication Project Manager
Perstorp AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2023-08-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perstorp AB i Malmö
, Perstorp
, Stenungsund
eller i hela Sverige
You'll find Perstorp's products everywhere, from your mobile phone to the local dairy farm, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development leading high-growth niches such as powder and UV-cured coatings, plasticizers, synthetic lubricants, grain preservation and animal gut health.
Perstorp is a warm and friendly company where you will have many skilled coworkers around you. As a "Perstorper" you will experience a welcoming atmosphere and the opportunity to engage with colleagues all around the globe. Since we are a relatively small company you will truly have the opportunity, and is expected, to influence and your efforts will be recognized. If you have the right attitude and capacity there will be opportunities for you to advance your career within the company.
About the role
You are a part of the Marketing & Business Excellence team, reporting to Marketing Communications Director.
You will:
• Be responsible for driving the prospecting process by capturing leads and finding potential customers that can be nurtured and handed over to the Strategic segments, or Sales organization.
• Be responsible for developing and implementing effective market segment and product marketing communication activities and assets in order to increase the attractiveness of the Perstorp offering on a global basis.
• Act as the expert on how to best conduct external communication according to market and business needs.
Your main tasks will also be:
Digital transformation (Marketing Automation & Systems Integration)
• Oversee Perstorp's marketing automation activities and drive standardization and process establishment
• Platform and process design for marketing communications, in co-op with IT and Commercial Excellence
• Operational implementation (target group mapping, data-governance, content development using new digital tools)
• Coordinate and standardize the use of new digital tools (e.g., A.I.) for content creation (Co-ordination between Media Production, Project Managers and Corporate communication)
• Be an ambassador for Perstorp's digital transformation agenda and support the changemaker program
Lead capturing, data processing and analysis.
• Key interface in driving Perstorp's transformation to data-driven (digital) marketing and decision making.
• Responsible for the lead generation process and segmentation strategy on our digital platforms.
• Be the key interface for stakeholders in the process of segmenting and qualifying new leads. (S&BM, S&MI, IT, Commercial Excellence).
Project management
• Act as project manager for marketing communication projects, including campaigns, events and trade fairs.
• campaign process for marketing communication campaigns, including strategies for how to use channels like LinkedIn, Pardot, trade shows and webinars to maximize the campaign objective (leads generation or awareness/consideration)
Marketing Communication
• Drive the development of marketing activity plans based on segment strategies
• Develop, manage and execute marketing communication activities according to the functional priorities in the segments marketing activity plans:
• Content development
• Channel management - outgoing communications as well as incoming data.
• Campaign measurement and follow-up - for digital channels in co-ordination with Digital Communications Manager and Content and Activation Manager.
• Arrange and coordinate press and media opportunities for product/segment related topics.
• Important interface for sales to help capture future opportunities and customer needs.
• Be the go-to person and marketing communication expert in projects.
Corporate brand
• In all projects, take responsibility for the implementation and use of the overall Perstorp brand ("pro-longed arm" to Brand Manager)
Copywriting
• Produce and/or manage the production of copy for external communication such as press releases, social media captions, articles and mass emails.
Your background
• University degree in Business/Marketing and/or Communications
• Fluent in in spoken and written English
• Professional experience 3+ years in product promotion and marketing communication and/or Marketing Automation & CRM
• Experienced as project manager
• Excellent communication skills
• Copywriting experience
What can we offer?
Care Culture & Great place to work and develop
At Perstorp, we lead with our heart and show concern for each other and for the world around us. Care is core of our company 's value. We want to take responsibility and keep what we promise. We constantly strive to work smarter and better. If you share these values, we think you'll be happy with us!
Global reach with strong local presence and stable owner
World leader in several sectors of the specialty chemicals market. Present in 26 countries and production plants in Europe, Asia and North America. Stability in having an industrial, long-term owner in PCG/ Petronas. Having global presence will allow you participation in international investments and development projects, traveling and why not long-term assignments in one of our countries.
Other information
The position is based in Malmö.
You are welcome to contact Marketing Communications Director Kristina Tullberg, Kristina.Tullberg@perstorp.com
or Aida Ploskic Aida.Ploskic@perstorp.com
, if you have any questions about the position and the process.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but no later than 25 August 2023. We will conduct interviews continuously during the application process.
If you need to get in touch with a union representative , please feel free to contact Per Igglund (Akademikerna) per.igglund@perstorp.com
or Rickard Martinsson (Unionen) rickard.martinsson@perstorp.com
.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process tec... Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perstorp AB
(org.nr 556024-6513) Arbetsplats
Perstorp Group Kontakt
Jessica Andersson jessica.andersson@perstorp.com +46 435 78 80 33 Jobbnummer
8030409