Marketing Catalog / Marknadsföring Katalog
Shellback WDI AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Shellback WDI AB i Stockholm
About the Role: We are looking for a Music Marketing Professional to help promote and grow the reach of our music catalog. This is a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about music and wants to gain experience in marketing, streaming promotions, and licensing.
In this role, you'll assist with playlist pitching, social media marketing, sync licensing outreach, and tracking streaming performance as well as creating covers of the music. If you're a creative, organized, and motivated individual who loves music, we'd love to hear from you!
________________________________
Responsibilities: Assist in promoting music on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Help pitch songs to playlist curators, influencers, and digital radio stations. Support social media content creation and engagement strategies. Research new marketing trends and digital strategies to increase visibility. Monitor streaming analytics to track how songs are performing. Compile reports on playlist placements, social media engagement, and marketing campaigns. Stay up to date with trends in music marketing and digital promotions.
________________________________
Qualifications: Passion for music marketing, digital promotions, and streaming strategies. Familiarity with Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok marketing. Interest in music licensing and the business side of the industry. Most helpful would be a deep understanding of music. Strong organizational and communication skills. Willingness to learn and grow in the music industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
E-post: johnmchapman@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "marknadsföring role". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Shellback WDI AB
(org.nr 559169-2057) Jobbnummer
9527494