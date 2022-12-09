Marketing Brand & Demand Generation Manager / "Growth Hacker"
2022-12-09
Founded in Sweden in 1974, Doro has a strong heritage of innovation, engineering and customer focus. For almost fifty years Doro has been designing, developing, marketing, and selling consumer products specifically tailored to seniors' needs.
Seniors have ever-evolving and growing needs in technology and helping seniors is at the core of our business. By using technology, we make sure seniors can live active and independent lives, and we believe in making seniors' everyday life easier, better and more fulfilling. In short, we are passionate about seniors, and in everything we do at Doro, we champion the seniors and try to challenge ageism and exclusion.
We do so in many ways, but especially by caring and thinking differently about seniors. Thinking differently and caring about seniors means we try to earn their and their relatives' trust since their trust in our brand is our most valuable asset. Seniors and their loved ones should know and feel that when they buy Doro, they get high-quality products with 100% senior-focused design, specifically adapted to the needs of seniors.
We are today the leading European mobile phones manufacturer for senior mobiles with an outstanding European sales network of some 300 operators, distributors, and retailers. Our current revenue is made up mainly by feature and smart phones sales, but we are embarking on a new and exciting journey where we take our experience and know-how from seniors and consumer electronics and apply it to adjacent technologies. We aim to become the leading European technology brand for seniors by making technology accessible for seniors. We want to be a full-service technology provider for seniors offering accessible version of all technology shifts that seniors may need - so they can live better lives!
About the position
Doro is looking for a Marketing Brand & Demand Generation Manager / Growth Hacker. You are an energetic and resourceful person who can acquire new and retain and grow existing customers by creating demand among and pull from our end-users (the seniors) and their shoppers (the relatives). In addition, we need you to help us drive our brand to ensure that we keep our brand premium and that the Doro DNA story is told and retold over and over again.
You will be leading our data-driven experimentation for the purpose of growing our brand and our business. The overriding aspect is to grow our sales and our brand; we need to get our message and our story out to the seniors and their relatives so that it creates a demand which converts to sales.
We are looking for someone who can use creative, low-cost strategies to iteratively test, analyse and optimise various user activation, marketing and product strategies to grow our business and our brand. Unlike a traditional marketer, who mainly focuses on generating brand or product awareness, you will use data-driven tactics to see what is working and improve the metrics tied to this and our business growth.
The job will be both hands-on, getting things done yourself as well as focusing strategically on how our brand should develop and together with the team making sure we reach our targets. You will have Regional Marketing Managers support you in each region as well as Sales KAM per region focusing on online sales. You will be driving this marketing and sales demand generation from our HQ in Sweden but you can potentially be based in another region (UK, France, Germany).
Are you the one?
We're looking for someone with good hands-on experience that gets the work done, but that also shows the potential to grow into a leadership role with more visionary and strategic thinking capabilities.
We want to build a team where you will be responsible, who understands how everything works together, both strategy and hands-on, and creates and implements our strategy to engage with digital channels.
You and your team need to know what drives the brand message and how the message is coming through the digital means and how this converts to sales. We need you and the team to understand what matrixes we as a company should be looking at and fine-tune them on a weekly basis.
We believe in making incremental changes, both on- and offline and taking special notice of what channels get the most traction and what variables delivered the most bang for the buck. We, therefore, think that you have been working a lot with more limited and smaller resourced customers, rather than coming from big businesses.
We see that the lines between product (category management) and marketing are increasingly blurring and consequently you will also be involved in the product sessions and brainstorming of future products, thinking integratingly on how we best take the new products to the market and how to connect the marketing effort with user experience.
In order to reach our customers and create demand, we need to talk to both end-users (seniors) and shoppers (relatives), using a combination of online and offline where we blend digital channels (to reach the shoppers/relatives) with traditional marketing (to reach the seniors themselves). Therefore it is imperative that you are able to analyze and manage the entire funnel - the journey our customers take from awareness and acquisition, down to retention and referral - and implement tests to figure out what levers we need to pull to grow our business.
As a person, you are curious, creative, obsessive and analytical and you need to have the right attitude and agile learning ability. Your formal education is likely of less importance than your previous experience and your ability to grow yourself and develop your skills for the future.
We will interview candidates on an ongoing basis and therefore ask you to send in your CV today!
About Doro
Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. By using technology, Doro enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company, listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and is the market leader in mobile phones for seniors. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in 27 countries. In 2021, Doro's Consumer operations had 112 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 1 039.6 million. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/
