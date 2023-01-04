Marketing Automation Specialist with experience of CRM!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
Do you have experience of working with CRM Campaigns or Marketing Automation within B2C? Do you want to play an important role and take our client to the next level? We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! If you have a technical interest as well as in marketing and want to be a part of our clients future business, this role might be exactly what you are looking for.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is investigating availability of CRM Campaign Builder. Our client continues to grow in effort to become the world's favorite way to buy online. You will play an important role in taking our client to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. Our client has its headquarters in Stockholm but has representation all over Europe!
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in a expanding and global company
• To take on responsibility and continue to grow in your career and as a individual
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role you will be involved in the whole campaign-process and you will be working towards own and shared KPI:s. You will become a part of the Growth Teams were you will design and implement One-off Campaigns or Marketing Automation flows in our clients CRM system Braze. You will also be working with QA and Stakeholder management.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Minimum of 2 years experience in working with CRM Campaigns and/or Marketing Automation within B2C.
• Experience in all steps in the campaign process from planning and brief creation to execution, QA and follow-up quality and compliance standards.
• Experience with A/B testing and other analytical tools
• Experience in creating reports and insights for campaigns, and sharing results with stakeholders
• Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.
Meritorious reqirements:
• Experience in marketing of FMCG
• Experience and certifications in Braze.
• The ability to write basic HTML or SQL code/queries.
We are looking for people with significant drive. You should be a problem solver who isn't afraid to take initiative and see oppourtunities and potetial to grow.
#
Other information
• 1 February-31 December, with good chances to be extended
• Full-time
• Stockholm
