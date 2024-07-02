Marketing Automation Specialist
2024-07-02
Are you passionate about creating exceptional value for customers? Kappahl Group, located in Mölndal, is seeking a Marketing Automation Specialist to join the CRM team. Apply your expertise and contribute to the development of Kappahl's customer experience!
We offer you
As a Marketing Automation Specialist at Kappahl Group, you will join the CRM team within the Sales department and be responsible for planning, developing, and implementing communication strategies. You will manage sales and marketing campaigns, customer journeys, and automations across Kappahl's own channels. Your responsibility will also include:
- Leverage data-driven customer insights to ensure timely and relevant communication to reach the right customers throughout their lifecycle.
- Identify opportunities to inspire and engage customers, continuously improving communication effectiveness.
- Segment customer data to create targeted groups and analyze campaign performance.
- Collaborate with your creative and ambitious team to optimize strategies and enhance Kappahl Club.
Your Profile:
We are looking for you who have:
- Relevant degree in Marketing/Sales, Economics, IT, or equivalent.
- Operational CRM experience, preferably with good knowledge of marketing automation, audience planning, and general campaign management.
- Proficiency in Excel.
- Familiarity with CRM systems, Google Analytics, Voyado, and Power BI is advantageous.
- Experience in similar roles, with a solid understanding of the B2C market, focusing on CRM and Marketing Automation.
- Ability to work with customer lifecycle strategies and understand campaign management, conversion, traffic, and CLV.
- Mastering Swedish and English both written and spoken.
As a person you are responsible, analytical, solution-oriented, and results-driven. You strive to create exceptional customer value. You are used to working proactively in leading projects and taking initiatives. You are a team player and appreciate collaboration.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful.
Interested? Apply Now!
This is a full-time temporary position for at least 1 year (around 18 months) based at our head office in Mölndal, with start preferred in October. Applying is easy - just answer a few questions and attach your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter), so don't wait until the closing date of August 5th.
At Kappahl, we believe in being A Place To Belong. Our hybrid working environment means you'll primarily work in the office, but remote work is also possible in consultation with your manager.
We celebrate diversity and are committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination. Join us in creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Contact Information:
For questions about the position or the recruitment process, reach out to Linda Rosendal, CRM Manager, at linda.rosendal@kappahl.com
. Due to summertimes, the response might take longer.
If you have a protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and we'll assist you with submitting your application.
Feel free to apply and take the next step in your career! If you need further assistance, don't hesitate to ask.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
