Marketing Automation Specialist
Viaplay Group Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Viaplay Group Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Örebro
, Växjö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Marketing Automation Specialist to join our Stockholm office - are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The position
As a Marketing Automation Specialist, you will work in the CRM team. The role is a unique opportunity to become a part of, and contribute to, a marketing automation omni-channel experience - in an exciting market with millions of customers. Your responsibility will be to implement impactful messaging for Viaplay customers, inspire viewing, improve retention and drive sales. You will:
• Plan, build and execute messaging activities: build target groups, A/B test, quality assurance, send and monitor performance
• Improve and implement marketing automation and customer lifecycle journeys - track relevant KPI's, ensure that activities are impactful and constantly optimize towards better performance
• Work in a multi-channel setup with channels like email, push notifications and in-product messaging
We aspire to continuously improve and to learn something from everything we do. You will be challenged, and you will have loads of fun!
What we're looking for
As a Marketing Automation Specialist, you will be the heart of things and it's essential to be structured and organized and have a passion for messaging and how it strengthens the customer experience.
To excel, we believe you are a proactive self-driven doer and enjoy working towards improving your own and the team performance. You have an interest that goes across areas such as communication, performance and reporting with a little bit of tech and tools blended in. We believe that you have at least one year of work experience within CRM, marketing automation, digital marketing or similar. To be a successful candidate you:
• Hold a relevant education - bachelor's or master's degree within business, marketing, tech/engineering or similar
• Are a team player and eager to work with a variety of stakeholders across Viaplay Group
• Possess an analytical as well as commercial mindset
• Enjoy being close to data and use it to help you understand and improve
• Communicate well both in numbers and words. You probably have some experience in both PowerPoint and Excel (or similar)
• Have experience in working close to marketing tools and features and the development of these
But most of all you are curious and keen to learn!
Our offering
•
We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
•
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here - you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page (https://careers.viaplaygroup.com/)
or follow us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatviaplaygroup/)!
We're only ever a few clicks away. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Viaplay Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 556304-7041), https://www.viaplaygroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Viaplay Group Jobbnummer
8560466