Marketing Automation Manager
2022-12-29
Elite Prospects (EP) is already a world-leading online hockey destination (www.eliteprospects.com) - but we're now embarking on a journey to become the #1 hockey dream factory and social hockey hub.
EP aims to connect, engage, and supply data and insights to hockey fans, active players of all ages, and the professional hockey community.
Our company is growing, and we are looking to further accelerate by adding a new marketing rockstar to our family. The Elite Prospects marketing team is in need of an experienced Marketing automation specialist that will be managing all aspects of EP's marketing automation, sales funnel, and campaign management.
Role & Responsibilities
You will be part of a team striving to create the best customer experience, marketing automation communication, flows & campaigns.
You will be working with our full marketing funnel focusing on onboarding new free members and paying subscribers for EP, as well as designing ways to win back previous subscribers. Our communication needs to be tailored to our different personas and their customer journeys. Your main tool will be direct communication channels such as e-mail as well as on site marketing. You will also be working with our paid advertising tactics.
Own all aspects of campaign set up and execution, troubleshooting, and reporting, with a sustained focus on scalability.
Manage day-to-day campaign metrics and actively monitor campaign KPIs.
Apply an iterative growth marketing way of working.
You will serve as a key stakeholder and select the best software and toolkits that can help us achieve our goals.
You will be positioned in our marketing team, reporting to our Head of Marketing, and work closely with our Product Owner and the entire EP team, including management.
What do we expect from you?
The ideal candidate will need to have a "self starter" and "can do" attitude, be a great team player, and you will need to set high standards and goals for yourself.
At least 4 years of experience in marketing, marketing automation, sales funnel, and campaign management.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Bi-lingual is a bonus, but not required.
A creative mind seeking new ways to engage our core audience. An analytical and logical perspective, with the ability to view a problem from different angles
For this position, strong interest for and knowledge of professional hockey is a big plus.
If you are a talented and ambitious marketing professional and want to be a part of our journey at Elite Prospects, don't hesitate to apply!
The preferred location for this position is the United States, preferable in Tampa, or in Stockholm, Sweden. We will be interviewing candidates on an ongoing basis.
