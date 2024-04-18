Marketing Automation Campaign Specialist
2024-04-18
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are searching for a Marketing Automation Campaign Specialist, to strengthen our Global Marketing and Brand department. This assignment is a cover for a maternity leave and will last until end of September 2025. Alike, there is a possibility that this role will turn into a permanent role after the assignment.
As the Marketing Automation Campaign Specialist, you will be responsible for enabling data-driven marketing decisions and activities by using automation and analytics to drive effective user acquisition, engagement, and retention. With your skills, we will strengthen marketing activities through in-depth analytics and data insights, ensuring alignment with our business goals and objectives.
Develop and maintain marketing automation workflows that encourage lead generation, lead nurturing, and customer engagement. You will use automation tools to streamline and optimize marketing processes.
In collaboration with business owners, develop and implement a targeted segment marketing action plan that aligns customer needs with the overarching marketing strategy goals.
Leverage execution across markets by educating and supporting colleagues within business areas in marketing automation execution.
Take charge of our digital marketing channel analytics, focusing on platforms such as LinkedIn, our Marketing Automation system (Dynamics 365 Marketing / Customer Insights - Journeys), and our website. Identify and implement new marketing technologies and tools that enhance the measurement, tracking, and optimization of marketing performance. This includes staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices.
Ensure data consistency, monitoring, and reporting on digital marketing, and automation KPIs.
Manage ad-hoc projects and assignments within this area.
Qualifications
University degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field is requirement and you come with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience in marketing automation, preferably within engineering or related industries.
Demonstrated experience with lead generation, user testing, data analysis, data management, data visualization, Google Analytics/GA4, KPI/Metric Design, which underpins your decision-making process.
Marketing automation and predictive analytics are within your realm of experience, and your proactive, strategic thinking and pragmatic execution are evident in your work.
Showcasing your abilities to manage multiple projects simultaneously, you interact cross-functionally across various internal teams.
Being open to change, you embrace new tactics, tools, and methodologies that keep us abreast in the rapidly evolving marketing landscape.
Excellent moderation and communication skills in English.
Additional Information
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the market's sharpest skills. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
We go through the applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application deadline, so do not hesitate to send in your application in good time.
Location is in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, or Helsinki with the possibility to work from home a couple of days a week. #LI-Hybrid Partial Remote
For questions about the position or the role, you are welcome to contact us.
Contact information
About the hiring process:
Morgan Sandlund, Talent Acquisition Partner.morgan.sandlund@afry.com
About the role:
Johan Åhlén, Director Global Marketing and Brand.johan.ahlen@afry.com
Last date to apply: 2024-05-03
Read more about the recruitment process at AFRY here: https://afry.com/en/join-us/job-application-guide
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
