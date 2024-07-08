Marketing automation and Project lead
2024-07-08
We are currently looking for a Marketing automation and Project lead to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting ASAP.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
As Marketing automation and Project lead, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Job scope and key deliverables:
Samsung is seeking an experienced Marketing Automation and Project Lead to drive, coordinate, and execute initiatives with speed and excellence. One key responsibility will be to define, develop, and lead Marketing Automation and various projects within the CRM team for Samsung Nordics. These initiatives aim to enhance retention, loyalty, and sales, working closely with the CRM team and other internal stakeholders. The other key responsibility is to initiate and lead CRM projects focused on innovation, process efficiency and data driven approaches. This position is based in our Kista office.
Strategic Leadership in Marketing Automation: Oversee the planning, execution, analysis, and continuous improvement of CRM marketing automation processes.
Proactive Innovation: Align with stakeholders and generate new ideas for marketing automation journeys, ensuring regular testing and benchmarking to drive continuous improvement. A CRM Specialist will support operational tasks.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with internal and external stakeholders, including agencies and Samsung headquarters.
Data Analysis and Reporting: Manage dashboard tools to create weekly and monthly reports, analyze results, and present actionable improvements to achieve KPIs.
Project Management: Lead CRM projects focused on innovation, process efficiency, data-driven approaches, and new tool implementations, both locally and in coordination with our European office and headquarters in Korea.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Align with stakeholders and collaborate with other functions such as Category Marketing, Loyalty, eCommerce, Performance Marketing, and HQ/EO.
This role requires a strategic mindset, excellent project management skills, and the ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment.
Role Tasks:
Samsung Electronics Nordic is moving fast to further develop its overall digital marketing capacity. The aim is to provide best in class digital marketing communications to end consumers by delivering engaging, relevant, and timely content to increase the customer experience. In order to reach this objective, new digital tools are being implemented, as the focus on data driven marketing is greater than ever before.
As the CRM Marketing Automation and Project Lead at Samsung, you will define, lead, and execute the Marketing Automation strategy. Your role involves ensuring that marketing automation supports the acceleration of cross-channel data-driven marketing efforts. Collaborating with a CRM specialist, you will oversee campaign execution, content management, segmentation, project leadership, and campaign outcome analysis to drive continuous improvement.
You will also take a leading role in defined CRM projects, responsible for both strategy and execution, including implementing new tools, improving processes, and managing initiatives at both local and HQ levels. Proficiency with digital platforms and experience with CRM systems are essential, as managing complex data-driven projects will be a primary focus.
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
Are you interested in CRM and data driven marketing, wanting to continue driving Samsung into the future? Working in our CRM team, you will play a key part in developing and improving the great Samsung Experience to our end consumers.
Main competence:
Organizing and Executing:
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Interacting and Presenting:
Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
Analyzing and Interpreting:
Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Supporting and Co-operating:
Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education, and training:
• Extensive experience in CRM, data analysis, and a data-driven approach.
• Strategic expertise in Marketing Automation.
• Proficiency in using dashboards, such as QlikSense, to develop segmentation strategies and generate insights.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and consistently strive for excellence in delivery and execution.
• Bachelor 's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
• Experience working with CRM in a global company.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Over 4 years of direct experience in CRM marketing and marketing automation.
• Strategic expertise in CRM, project management, and implementation.
• Proficient in analytics and testing, leveraging insights for continuous process improvement.
• Proven experience in stakeholder management, preferably within large organizations.
• Strong background in project management.
Required language skills:
Fluency in English & Swedish
Sounds interesting?
