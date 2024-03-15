Marketing Associate to Web Manuals
2024-03-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Hey there! Welcome to Web Manuals, where we're revolutionizing the aviation industry through cutting-edge SaaS solutions.
Our voyage entails a constant climb, with both our clientele and our product residing in the clouds. However, we refuse to be constrained by conventional limits. As a bootstrapped entity, we chart our own path, aiming not just for the sky but beyond the stars.
Web Manuals is truly a place where you can grow, both professionally and personally, and where you can explore the world and try your wings in an innovative environment. We offer an international setting with offices in Malmö (HQ), San Diego, New York, and Singapore. And now, we are looking for a Marketing Associate to join our team in Malmö!
We are a young, fun, and diverse team that loves to explore new places together. Apply today to be part of our global team!
As a Marketing Associate at Web Manuals, you will be part of and assist your colleagues in the Marketing Team with activities and projects including digital marketing, event marketing, content and media production, as well as assisting the CMO with various tasks.
Core responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Supporting the event planning and coordination as directed by the Event Coordinator and Community Manager.
Assist in digital marketing activities as instructed by the Digital Marketing Specialist.
Contributing to content and media creation as delegated by the Content Marketing Specialist and Media Production Specialist.
Undertaking assorted responsibilities as delegated by the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have:
Degree in Communication, Marketing or similar, alternatively experience that is considered equivalent
Excellent communication skills in English, as English is our corporate language
Ideally, you also have:
Experience working with events
Basic knowledge of digital marketing platforms like Google, Linkedin, Wordpress etc
Experience working with design tools like the Adobe Suite
As a person, we believe that you are:
Collaborative with strong communication skills
Adaptable
Curious
Committed with a strong work ethics
Additional information:
Start date: ASAP, according to agreement
Work extent: Full-time
Location: Malmö
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Web Manuals International AB (org.nr 556942-2685), https://webmanuals.aero/
8544687